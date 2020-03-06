A puppy went viral after people pointed out that he looks like both a cat and dog

caption Some people think Dúi resembles a cat. source Tuan/Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ/Facebook

Photos of a puppy named Dúi went viral on Reddit after some people pointed out that he looks like a mix of a dog and a cat.

Several users responded to the pictures, curious about the exact breed of the animal.

Although the owners aren’t completely sure, they believe that Dúi may be part Hmong dog, which is an ancient breed that’s native to Vietnam.

Dúi now has a popular Facebook page that had more than 135,000 likes at the time of writing.

Dog lovers and cat lovers can set their differences aside once and for all.

A Vietnam-based puppy named Dúi is going viral after some people pointed out that the animal looks like a cross between a cat and a dog.

Although Dúi has the face of a dog, his body slightly resembles that of a cat thanks to the furry gray hair, pointed ears, and longer, docked tail.

caption His pointed ears and facial expressions make him unique. source Tuan/Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ/Facebook

Photos of the 3-month-old puppy first went viral after being uploaded to Reddit with the caption, “Meet the derpiest fuzzball to ever walk the earth.”

Reddit users quickly took to the comments to guess what kind of breed the dog is. “It kinda looks like a corgi-chow?” one Reddit user wrote.

“He looks like a cartoon,” another user said.

caption Dúi has gone viral. source Tuan/Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ/Facebook

Some users thought that Dúi resembles a Hmong dog, which is an ancient breed native to northern Vietnam, according to Asian Life Magazine.

Dúi’s owners, Hai Anh and Minh Tuan, told Bored Panda that they are unsure of the dog’s exact mix.

“He is a mix of a native dog breed and a short-legged dog called Dingo,” Hai Anh told Bored Panda. “But I think he might have a gene mutation, too. I bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam.”

caption Dúi has a popular Facebook fan page. source Tuan/Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ/Facebook

The owners created a Facebook page for Dúi where they upload sweet and silly photos of him frequently. The Facebook page has gained a large number of followers, with more than 135,000 likes at the time of writing.

“The dog now has loads of fans both in Vietnam and around the world,” Hai Anh said to Bored Panda.

Dúi, whose name translates to “bamboo rat” in English, was also described by his owners as “really sweet and funny.”