A ‘Twilight’ reader pointed out how many times Stephanie Meyer used the word ‘chuckled’ in the first book, and fans can’t stop laughing

- Fans of the “Twilight” series are rereading the first installment of Stephanie Meyer’s series in anticipation of the release of “Midnight Sun.”
- Kaitlyn Kolesaire recently read the first book again and noticed that Meyer used the word “chuckled” a lot.
- Kolesaire made a TikTok video to show how often Meyer used the word, pointing to 12 different times the author wrote “chuckled” in the book.
- The hilarious video had over 500,000 views at the time of writing, as well as 1,400 comments from fellow readers reveling in the discovery.
- “Midnight Sun” tells the story of “Twilight” from Edward Cullen’s perspective rather than Bella Swan’s.
- The book was put on hold after it was famously leaked online in 2008, but it will finally be released on August 4, 2020.
