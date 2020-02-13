A bartender is calling out the service industry for low wages with a viral TikTok of her $9 paycheck for 70 hours of work

caption Aaliyah Cortez worked 70.80 hours, only to take home $9.28. source Alliyah Cortez/Tik Tok

Aaliyah Cortez, who works as a server and bartender at a sports bar in Texas, posted a video to TikTok of her $9.28 paycheck.

She said it was the net amount of money she earned for working over 70 hours, not including tips.

In the clip, Cortez stresses the importance of tipping people in the service industry.

The video, which has gone viral and received nearly 100,000 likes, is opening up a broader discussion online about the realities of working in the service industry.

Bartender and server Aaliyah Cortez is opening up a discussion about the realities of working in the service industry, thanks to a TikTok video she uploaded of her paycheck on January 28.

Cortez’s video has since received nearly 100,000 likes and thousands of comments on the platform.

In the clip, Cortez zooms in on her most recent paycheck from a local sports bar in Austin, Texas, for a two-week period, revealing a total of $9.28.

"So this is why you should always tip your bartenders, servers - anyone who waits on you or provides a service for you - because this is my hourly for two weeks," she said in the video.

She went on to explain that 71 hours of work at her salary of $2.13 an hour should amount to around $150, but with social security, medicare, and federal income tax taken out, her total pay came out to $9.28.

"Of course I got tips," she added, "but this is what I got for my hourly."

caption A bartender serving beer. source Adam Berry/Getty

Cortez told BuzzFeed that she decided to post the video to reveal how the service industry really operates. Because the law in some parts of the US allows for tipped employees to be paid as little as $2.13 an hour as long as their tips bring them to the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour) - also known as a "tip credit" - take-home pay is low. It's a problem that many experts say should be fixed, and seven states have already abolished the "tip credit."

"It's not right that we have to do this, but I wanted to shed some light on the issue and inform the public about the importance of tipping," the 20-year-old server and mother told BuzzFeed. While she admitted to liking her job and feeling fortunate to receive tips, she hopes for change in the industry. "I just wish we were all being paid adequately and consistently," she said, noting that she relies solely on the "generosity" of her customers.

Cortez's story has since made its way onto Twitter where outraged people are calling for change.

"And this is why federal laws should not allow people in the food industry to be paid below federal minimum way," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is scary ridiculous," another said.

Both critics and supporters have flooded the comments section of the original video - and Cortez is not holding back in engaging with them.

"They get a bunch of tips though," one TikTok user commented.

"Not if people aren't tipping," Cortez replied.

Ultimately, Cortez says she is grateful for her viral fame and the opportunity to share her story.

"I owe it to you guys," she said in a new TikTok video uploaded on February 12. "Thank you for, like, catapulting this video. Thank you. This is the craziest thing that ever happened."

Insider reached out to Cortez for comment but had not heard back at the time of this story.

