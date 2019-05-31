A viral video shows a man refusing to follow a police officer’s commands to put down his hands and turn off his car. He says disobeying them saved his life.

caption An Arkansas man filmed his own arrest and said disobeying the police officer’s orders saved his life. source Facebook/Ed Truitt

A video has gone viral showing an Arkansas man refusing to follow police officers orders, believing that they will shoot him if he obeys.

Ed Truitt, who filmed his own arrest, can be seen throughout the video with his hands up, stretched out of the car while a police officer holds him at gunpoint.

Though the officer tells Truitt repeatedly to shut off his car, Truitt insists that if he does so, the officer will shoot him.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An Arkansas man who filmed his own arrest says disobeying the police officer who told him to put his hands down likely saved his life.

Ed Truitt, who was reportedly arrested Sunday on charges of loitering, failing to comply with an officer, resisting arrest, and possessing a weapon, told the local CBS affiliate WREG that he became afraid when police surrounded his car in a parking lot and drew their guns on him.

“Played it safe,” Truitt said. “He was like, ‘That’s a failure to comply,’ but if I would have complied, I would have got killed.”

The video shows Truitt with both of his hands reaching out of his car window, as an officer repeatedly tells him to turn off his car. But an officer can also be heard yelling, “He’s got a gun!”

“Where? My hands in the air!” Truitt replies. “I ain’t moving my hands. He’s trying to shoot me.”

Read more: A viral video shows officers in Sacramento handcuffing a struggling 12-year-old boy and putting him in a ‘spit mask’ to ‘defuse the situation’

The officer can be heard replying that he’s not going to shoot Truitt, but Truitt didn’t believe him.

“You telling me to shut my car off so you can shoot me. Come on now,” he says in the video.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department released the officer’s body camera footage just days after the video went viral. Police Chief James Smith told WREG that the officer in the video is on leave pending an internal investigation, and that he’s asked the Arkansas State Police to assist.

Police and Truitt have both said a rifle was in the car during the encounter, but Truitt told WREG it was never within his reach.

“It was in the backseat or whatever,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to grab my gun.”

Smith also told WREG that Truitt does own the rifle legally, but that it shouldn’t have been on the car’s seat.