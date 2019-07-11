A viral video of a girl licking equipment at a doctor’s office led to her mom’s arrest

caption The video appears to show a girl licking a tongue depressor. source Jim Barber/Shutterstock

A video that appears to show a girl licking a piece of medical equipment at a doctors office in Florida has circulated online.

In the video, which was obtained by Action News Jackson, a girl, whose face has been blurred out, seemingly licks one tongue depressor and puts it back in the jar.

The girl’s mother, Cori Ward, told Action News Jackson she “wasn’t thinking” when she shared the video on Snapchat and is now receiving death threats.

Ward, 30, has since been arrested, as News4JAX reported.

The video fits into the trend of licking items and putting them back.

The identity of the girl is unclear, as her face is blurred in the video.

In the short clip, the teen licks one tongue depressor and puts it back in a jar with others. In the background, a sign reads: “Please do not touch medical supplies! Thank you.” The video is captioned, “Don’t tell me how to live my life.”

According to Action News Jackson, Cori Ward, the girl’s mom, originally posted the video on Snapchat. It was then posted to Facebook by someone else. The video is no longer available on social media but was obtained by Action News Jackson.

Ward told Action News Jackson that she “wasn’t thinking” when she recorded the video and has since received death threats. Ward said she removed the “items even surrounding it” after she stopped filming.

She also said it was not part of the licking challenge, claiming she didn’t know about it beforehand.

The video does appear to follow the the trend in which people have licked items like ice cream and in stores and put them back on the shelf. People across the country have been arrested because of the challenge.

The incident happened at All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, the facility confirmed to First Coast News.

“We were notified yesterday that a patient had violated our trust with behavior that is inconsistent with the practices and standards that we uphold and expect at our facility,” the medical center said in a statement provided to First Coast News.

In the statement, All About Kids and Families Medical Center said the incident is being investigated.

“Upon notification of this isolated incident, we contacted law enforcement to request a full and thorough investigation,” the statement said. “In addition, we immediately removed all materials and container from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility. Our internal investigation does not reveal any resulting risks or harm to patients from this action.”

According to News4JAX , Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday in connection the incident. She booked on charges of tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, jail records show.