Video of a police officer taunting a woman’s 13-year-old daughter went viral, and she says she doesn’t want him to lose his job — she wants him to learn a valuable lesson

caption A Richmond police officer was captured on video taunting a group of black middle schoolers last month. source YouTube/Cameron Hilliard

A Richmond police officer is under investigation after being seen in a viral video taunting a group of black middle-schoolers.

The officer can be heard on the video telling the kids, “Wait until your a–es turn 18. Then you’re mine.”

The mother of one of the children said in a video she believed the situation was akin to bullying – but she didn’t want to be angry about it, nor did she want the officer fired.

She said she hoped she could “get to know him and he get to know us, to unite and make a change to all sides.”

A Richmond police officer is under investigation by his own department after he was seen in a viral video taunting a group of black middle-schoolers – but one of the children’s mothers has seized on the incident as an opportunity to talk about the importance of repairing relations between police and the community.

The student, 13-year-old Cameron Hilliard, filmed the video on March 28, showing the officer drive by in his cruiser, saying, “Wait until your a–es turn 18. Then you’re mine.”

Hilliard explained in a separate YouTube video that just before the officer made the remarks, she had heard someone near her say, “F— the police,” but it wasn’t her or any of her friends. She said the officer then told the children to “man up,” though she was confused by the comment.

The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment, nor have they publicly identified the officer.

Hilliard’s mother, Keisha Curry, explained in the video that she originally didn’t think much of the officer’s behavior.

“I found that officers acted like that on a regular basis. I found that to be the normal when it came to my area,” she said. “I kind of brushed it off and swept it under the rug until I started hearing the frustrations of people and how much it bothered Cameron that day and the day after.”

Curry compared the situation to “bullying,” though said she didn’t want to be angry about it.

“I found that rather disappointing. I’m not gonna act angry, but I’m going to act in a way to spread the message that we can be better,” she said. “People have lost their lives over police-shootings and police brutality, and I think it stems from that. It stems from the relationships our youth have with our fellow officers.”

In a comment under the YouTube video that appeared to be written by Curry, she said she wanted the officer to be reprimanded and investigated – but not fired.

“He was wrong on many levels but no ones perfect, neither am I or Cameron. He and the kids can learn from this if we stop pointing fingers and judging people we dont know,” she said. “Thats why I reccomended [sic] a investigation and reprimand not for him to be fired. I dont know the officer but we both want to get to know him and he get to know us, to unite and make a change to all sides. I was hoping this video would help and not continue to divide.”