A viral video shows Philadelphia police dragging a man who wasn’t wearing a mask off a bus

caption Philadelphia officials have reportedly walked back their policy requiring transit riders to wear face masks, after a video went viral of a man being dragged off a bus. source Twitter/@PhillyTRU

Philadelphia officials have walked back a policy requiring face masks on public transit, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A video went viral on Friday showing officers dragging a man off a bus – purportedly because he wasn’t wearing a face mask.

Some localities have made face masks mandatory in certain public spaces, after health officials recommended it to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Philadelphia transit officials have since acknowledged they “didn’t do a good enough job notifying the public about this,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

City officials in Philadelphia have walked back a policy requiring face masks on public transit after a video went viral showing police officers dragging a man off a bus, purportedly because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The video, tweeted out on Friday by the Philly Transit Riders Union, shows several officers grappling with the unmasked man, who fought to remain on the bus.

After officers successfully dragged him off, the man could be heard saying he wanted the officers’ badge numbers.

Police told the Philadelphia Inquirer they responded to a “disturbance” on the bus Friday morning after a rider refused to leave the vehicle despite being repeatedly asked.

Police said he was not arrested.

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

Federal and local health officials have urged Americans to wear face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some localities have made face masks mandatory for public spaces, but Philadelphia transit officials have since acknowledged they “didn’t do a good enough job notifying the public about this,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia’s Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority now says on its website they “URGE all customers to wear a mask or other facial covering when traveling on SEPTA to protect customers and Operators,” but the message suggests masks are not mandatory.

“Please comply with this request for your protection and the protection of others,” the notice reads.