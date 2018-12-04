17 of the most ridiculous viral wedding stories of 2018

caption Weddings are fun! source Prapasri T/Shutterstock

Everyone loves a good wedding.

But, honestly, everyone loves the story of a wedding gone wrong more.

From the bridesmaid who was fired via email to a wedding planner who sent out a list of “rules and regulations,” here are 17 wedding-related stories that went viral this year.

Sure, there’s nothing better than a good wedding. After all, there’s something truly special about spending a day among loved ones celebrating, well, love.

But, to be totally honest, if there one thing better than attending a great wedding, it’s reading a truly cringe-worthy wedding-related story.

From the bridesmaid who was fired via email, to the bride who threatened to delete her Facebook friends over not attending her $3,000 destination wedding, keep scrolling to revisit 17 of the most absurd wedding stories that went viral in 2018.

A bride threatened to delete her friends on Facebook because they wouldn’t pay $3,000 to attend her destination wedding.

caption A screenshot of her status went viral. source so_long_and_thanks_/Reddit

Earlier this year, a bride-to-be went viral for a screenshot of her Facebook status in which she threatened to uninvite her guests from her wedding. First, she explained that she had to cancel her destination wedding, which she originally planned to hold in Thailand, after her friends said they couldn’t pay $3,000 to attend.

“At the risk of sounding entitled, I have to vent today,” the bride, who has not yet been identified, began her status. “OK, I get it, paying $3K to share my special day is too much for some of you. I’d pay for yours, but whatever.”

According to the status, the bride and the groom changed the event’s location to Hawaii so it would be “within everyone’s reach.” But it would still cost guests $2,000 to make the trip to the new destination.

Following this change, the bride wrote that only seven guests said they could attend.

“It costs less but less of you wanna come?!” she wrote. “Is that what you think of [my fiance] and me? You can’t spare $2K to come share our happiness?”

She concluded her post saying that if people didn’t respond to her wedding invitation in three days she would delete them as a Facebook friend.

“Good luck keeping up with our lives then,” she wrote.

A woman canceled her wedding because her guests wouldn’t pay her $1,500 to attend.

caption The bride (not pictured) just wanted “to be a Kardashian for a day.” source Prapasri T/Shutterstock

A bride canceled her wedding four days before the event because her guests wouldn’t contribute $1,500 each, according to a series of screenshots from a “wedding-shaming” Facebook group that Twitter user 0lspicykeychain shared on the platform.

In her post, the bride-to-be said she asked each of her guests to “pledge” $1,500 each to come to her wedding. She said her maid of honor offered $5,000 and her now ex-fiancé’s family said they’d contribute $3,000. But when only eight guests RSVP’d yes to her wedding, everyone else pulled out, the bride wrote.

When it seemed like they wouldn’t be able to afford the wedding, her fiancé asked if she’d be interested in getting married in Las Vegas instead. She didn’t take the suggestion well. That’s when the bride-to-be called her maid of honor expecting sympathy. Instead, she told the bride that she was “asking for way too much.”

“I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal,” the bride-to-be wrote on Facebook. “I called her a filthy f—— poor excuse of a friend, and hung up.”

Before concluding her post, she also seemed to accuse her former fiancé of cheating on her. Finally, instead of getting married, the woman finished off by saying had decided to set off on a two-month backpacking trip through South America to clear her head.

What a rollercoaster ride.

A bride was called out for insisting her bridesmaids wear $188 yellow “monstrosities,” but it turned out to be an elaborate prank.

caption The bridesmaids were expected to pay $188 for the yellow “monstrosities.” source Kissy Dress

In a post that first picked up traction on a forum for parents in the UK called Mumsnet, user Namechanger86745 said she had been a bridesmaid for her “close friend” without any major incidents, but recently things had gotten out of hand.

Apparently, she and her five fellow bridesmaids all hated the dress the bride-to-be asked them to buy and wear to her wedding, she wrote. According to the post, the bride asked them to purchase the floor-length, $188 (£145) gown in yellow.

“[Am I being unreasonable] to tell her that we do not want to wear and pay for these monstrosities?” the poster asked. “How do I do that without upsetting her? She’s so stressed and I don’t want to add to that.”

When the user finally told the bride-to-be that the bridesmaids hated the dress, drama ensued. Luckily, it all turned out to be an elaborate prank. And it turns out there’s a silver lining. “On the upside, as an apology, I get to pick the bridesmaid dresses now,” the original poster said.

A bride didn’t understand why her African American friend didn’t want to attend her wedding at a plantation.

A woman became angry that one of her bridesmaids bowed out of her wedding after she decided to hold it at a plantation.

The friend, who has been identified only as J in a now-viral post on r/Relationships, sent a message to the bride explicitly stating her personal and professional reasons for feeling uncomfortable being a part of a plantation wedding.

“I told you then that I could not be a part of a wedding that happened at a plantation. I firmly believe that all plantations should be museums that highlight the atrocious injustices towards my community,” J wrote. “We talked in great detail about exactly why I felt that way you told me that your love for me outweighed your desire to have a wedding at (plantation) and I wouldn’t have to worry about it.”

In her since-deleted post, the 26-year-old turned to Reddit for help processing J’s message. “How do I convince her that she’s being ridiculous and that what happened there was a long time ago and has no bearing on my wedding? And that any colleague who would judge her is incredibly narrow-minded and shouldn’t be paid any attention to?” the bride asked. On Reddit, her post gained traction. And while the original post has been scrubbed, the comments remain– and people nearly unanimously agreed that the bride was in the wrong.

A bride fired her bridesmaid in a cringe-worthy email.

A woman named Courtney Duffy who was asked to “relinquish” her “duties as a bridesmaid” in her friend’s wedding via email – just after she had booked her cross-country flights for the upcoming nuptials.

Duffy shared the correspondence on Twitter where it went viral, unsurprisingly

“I have a massive favor to ask you, though – and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to ask anyone – but I need to ask you to relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid,” the bride-to-be, who was identified only as “Alex,” said an email.

Alex attributed the decision to Duffy’s busy school schedule, which gave a “whirlwind nature” to her travel that “just won’t work with the duties as a party member.”

“Please don’t feel you’re letting me down, I am asking you to do this,” Alex wrote in the email. “I love you and value your friendship so much and I fully understand the need for you to prioritize school! I want you to be able to focus on that without also worrying about any extra wedding worries.”

Duffy asked JetBlue for help with changing her flights in a since-deleted tweet. She ended up getting her travel plans changed, thanks to the airline.

A wedding planner’s “rules and regulations” included a strict dress code and not speaking to the bride.

caption Names have been redacted. source AmeriKraut/Twiiter

Some people think one wedding coordinator took things a hair too far with a list of “rules and regulations” that were sent out ahead of the wedding.

The guidelines, which were first posted in r/ChoosingBeggars by Redditor laika_cat, include such requests as “DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL” and “do not have a full face of makeup.”

Here’s the list, which was emailed to guests, per the Reddit post:

“Please arrive 15-30 minutes early. Please DO NOT wear white, cream or ivory. Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail. Please do not fave [sic] a full face of makeup. Do not record during the seramony [sic]. Do not check in on FB until instructed. Use #[redacted] when posting all pictures. DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL. Everyone will toast with Rémy. No acceptance [sic]. Lastly must come with gift 75$ or more or you want [sic] be admited [sic] in.”

People online found the so-called “rules” to be ridiculous and sounded off online

A couple took wedding photos of themselves appearing to be held at gunpoint atop a fiery volcano in the Congo.

caption Epic. source 30.raw/Instagram; Cecilia Christin/Facebook

In 2017, American travel photographer John Milton and his wife Dorottya Lucia Milton had their wedding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and took staged pictures atop a volcano and at gunpoint.

Photos from the wedding went viral in October 2018 after they recirculated on social media – people found them offensive on several levels and accused Milton and his wife of “poverty tourism.”

When one Instagram commenter asked about how they came up with the “out of the box” poses, Milton said they “just wanted to make sure we didn’t have the typical goofy wedding shots :-)”

In a 2016 interview with fellow photographer Eric Kim, Milton appeared to embrace the controversial nature of his work. “I would describe my style as ‘raw and in your face,'” he said. “I like to stir the pot and push the envelope. My travel habits and photographic style clearly show that.”

A bride-to-be called off her dream wedding a week before it was supposed to happen — and then donated it to a couple she’d never met.

caption Kolbie Sanders and her ex-fiancé Skylar Cotton. source SWNS

Earlier this year, Kolbie Sanders, 24, ended her engagement to her Skylar Cotton, an oil worker, a week before it was scheduled to happen. But the University of Texas at Tyler student wanted to make something meaningful out of their breakup.

After talking it over with Cotton, Sanders decided to donate their venue to a couple they felt was deserving: Halie Hipsher and Matthew Jones. Sanders found the couple after crowdsourcing her idea in a Facebook post that quickly went viral.

The winning couple, who has a young son, also got free catering, photography, floral arrangements, and hair and makeup – all donated by people and companies that were inspired by Sanders’ generosity after her Facebook post went viral.

Sanders ultimately attended the wedding, which was originally supposed to be her own, as a guest on behalf of Hispher and Jones.

A bride-to-be posted a Facebook rant answering “ridiculous” questions about her wedding that people had asked her.

caption The rant went viral. source Everyonelovesabridezillathread/Mumsenet

Wedding planning can be stressful, which is probably why one evidently fed-up bride who was pushed to her limit posted a long Facebook status answering a series of “ridiculous” questions about her upcoming nuptials.

“The amount of questions I have been asked about our wedding is getting ridiculous and by people who won’t even be invited,” her post began.

The post picked up attention on Mumsnet, a forum for parents in the United Kingdom, and it has people split.

“[Am I being unreasonable] to think this is pretty rude?” the Mumsnet poster asked of the Facebook status. “Yes it probably is annoying when people ask questions about your engagement or wedding, but most of the time they are just making polite small talk?”

A wedding photographer shoved a bride’s step-mom to capture the newlyweds’ first kiss.

caption The kiss! source Courtesy of Lorna Dane Gantt

In September, Lorna Dane Gantt, 24, and Joshua Gantt, 33, got married, and the wedding photographer had no choice but to shove Lorna’s stepmother out of the way to capture the couple’s first kiss on camera, Lorna told INSIDER.

Lorna said her stepmother was in the way of their hired photographer, Ashley Easterling. So Easterling had to think fast.

“I applaud Ashley for capturing my special moment; she made sure to go above and beyond to do whatever she had to do to make sure I got the pictures we paid for,” she said. “I couldn’t be more thankful.”

A bride jumped off of a trampoline and into a lake in her wedding dress straight after her reception.

caption Alex Bigler. source Cedar Lakes Estate

After her wedding back in September, Alex Bigler decided to blow off some steam by jumping into a lake at her wedding reception. The catch? She was still wearing her wedding gown.

Bigler’s new husband new husband, Alex Schiller, launched her off the “blob,” an inflatable trampoline and into the water.

“I wasn’t about to let our guests have all the fun,” Bigler told INSIDER.

Ad the good news? Bigler said her dress “held up well,” but it still needed a trip to the dry cleaners.

“I wanted to maximize the amount of time and fun I had with my dress,” she said, “and this definitely did the trick.”

British newlyweds accidentally bought a hotel in Sri Lanka when they were drunk.

caption Sri Lanka. source Madrugada Verde/shutterstock

While on their honeymoon in Sri Lanka in December 2017, Gina Lyons, 33, and Mark Lee, 35, from London, decided to buy the hotel they were staying in when they learned its lease was due to expire.

After drinking 12 glasses of rum, the couple discovered it would cost $39,576 to take over the hotel for three years, they recently told the Mirror.

So they bought it.

“Our friends and family think we’re idiots and shouldn’t have been doing it,” Lyons, who learned she was pregnant three months after buying the hotel, told the Mirror. “We owed a lot of money from the wedding and only lived in a tiny flat, and now we had a baby on the way.”

After closing the newly-renamed Lucky Beach Tangalle for $8,000 worth of renovations, it reopened in July.

A guy proposed to his girlfriend during his sister’s wedding.

caption Matthew Murphree proposed to his girlfriend at his sister’s wedding. source Creative Dust Photography

Mathew Murphee proposed to his then-girlfriend Savannah at his sister Amie’s wedding back in May as a part of a carefully choreographed plan.

Instead of tossing her bouquet to her bridesmaids, Amie simply handed it to Savannah. Then Matthew got down on one knee and proposed to Savannah, surprising everyone.

Video of the moment went viral to mixed reviews, as they thought the proposal detracted from the wedding that was happening. But Matthew and Savannah had Amie’s full and total support, she told INSIDER sat the time.

“He was kind of hesitant though because he really didn’t want to take the attention off me, but I didn’t see it that way,” Amie said. “It made my day 100x more special and meaningful! I would do again and again for him.”

A man took part in a beer chugging challenge to save his wedding from a noisy frat party.

caption You can practically hear this picture. source Courtesy of Michael Kee for Cassie Cook Photography

On May 5, Anna Herd and Brad Cole got married in Oxford, Mississippi, and it was great. But their perfect day was nearly ruined by a noisy frat party next door.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, Cole said that when he arrived at their wedding venue he found that there was a full-on party happening next door. The noise was so loud that it would’ve ruined their ceremony.

So Cole paid a visit to the pool party next door to reason with the party-goers, who were members of Sigma Chi at the University of Mississippi, to ask them to quiet down. The students’ logic was simple: Chug one beer and we’ll quiet down.

So, that’s what he did. And he didn’t tell his wife about it until after their wedding to keep her stress down.

Looking back on it, the couple told INSIDER they found the whole situation to be funny.

A 70-year-old woman “ran away to Vegas” and got married in her granddaughter’s prom dress.

caption Tori and Penny. source Courtesy of Tori

In April, Penny, 70, and Richard, 74, got married in Las Vegas, Nevada, less than a year after their first date. The Texas-based couple met first on Match.com. But it was Penny’s granddaughter, Tori, who encouraged her to create an account and go on that first date with Richard.

To thank Tori for pushing her to go out of her comfort zone, Penny wore one of her granddaughter’s old prom dresses to the Vegas wedding.

“My granny ran away to Vegas with a guy she met online that I always joked about her dating, and she got married to him in my prom dress,” Tori – who asked that INSIDER only use her first name – wrote in a viral tweet at the time. “This woman is literally my best friend.”

A man pranked his wife by hiding a clown in their wedding pictures.

In 2017, Vincent and Manda Alexander, a couple from Texas, were having an important conversation that every couple has before their wedding: whether or not there should be clowns at the reception.

“When we were talking about what kind of reception we wanted after the ceremony, I originally told my wife that I wanted a clown to be there,” Vincent told INSIDER. “My wife was pretty against it, but she said if I wanted to, I could have [the clown].”

So, Vincent decided to prank Manda by having his brother Matt dress up as a clown and hide in the background of a few pictures they took after their wedding.

And the kicker? Manda didn’t notice until a year after their wedding when they were looking at pictures from the big day.

Naturally, Manda was shocked.

A couple took their wedding photos in front of a giant erupting volcano.

caption Nice. source Splash News

Just days before Mount Mayon, the most active volcano in the Philippines, erupted in late January, Arlo De La Cruz and Maica Nicerio-De La Cruz had a post-wedding photo shoot near the volcano.

As they posed, the peak began to smoke – as captured in their wedding photos.

The couple was not expecting the volcano to “burst” at the time they were posing. But, the moment of the explosion made for a truly unique photo opportunity.

The photographer Franklyn Nabreja, captured what he told INSIDER was a “significant and once-in-a-lifetime view with the couple.”

