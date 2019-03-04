Virgin Atlantic’s female flight attendants are no longer required to wear makeup

Virgin Atlantic is no longer requiring its female cabin crew to wear makeup.

Those who wish to wear makeup can wear red lipstick, black or brown mascara, and certain shades of eye shadow, a representative for the airline confirmed to INSIDER.

Trousers have always been available upon special request, but will now be provided as a standard uniform option to all crew members.

Virgin Atlantic has made some changes to its styling and grooming policies that allow more options for its female cabin-crew members.

A representative for the airline confirmed to INSIDER that women are no longer required to wear makeup while working.

“In a significant change for the aviation industry, our female Cabin Crew are no longer required to wear any makeup, if they so choose,” a representative for Virgin Atlantic told INSIDER via email.

The airline also confirmed that trousers will now be provided as a standard uniform option when joining the crew. Trousers have always been available for female crew members, but only by special request.

caption Trousers will now be a standard uniform option. source Mike Kemp/Getty Images

Read more: Flight attendants share 11 of their favorite travel hacks

“We have been listening to the views of our people and as a result have announced some changes to our styling and grooming policy that support this,” Mark Anderson, the executive vice president of Virgin Atlantic’s customer department, said in a statement provided to INSIDER. “Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work. Helping people to be themselves is core to our desire to be the most loved travel company.”

According to The Washington Post, blush, mascara, and red lipstick were previously required for female flight attendants. The representative for Virgin Atlantic confirmed to INSIDER that the new makeup guidelines are as follows: “Those who wish to wear makeup may wear red lipstick, black or brown mascara, and eye shadow in shades of neutrals, browns and grays.”

caption The airline has become known for its striking red uniform. source Mike Kemp/Getty Images

The new makeup policy is in effect now, and trousers will be provided to all crew members starting in July.

Read the full statement from Anderson below: