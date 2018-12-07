Some Virgin Atlantic pilots are planning to strike on Christmas — and customers are freaking out

caption The planned strike is motivated by Virgin Atlantic’s decision to exclude the PPU from discussions about potential changes to pilot benefits. source Virgin Atlantic Airways

Some Virgin Atlantic pilots are planning to strike from December 22 through December 25.

The strike will involve members of the Professional Pilots Union (PPU), which represents around of a third of Virgin Atlantic’s pilots, a Virgin Atlantic representative told Business Insider.

A Virgin Atlantic representative told Business Insider that a “small number” of its pilots planned to strike and said the airline did not expect any disruptions to its flight schedule.

“We hope that Virgin acknowledge the mandate our members have given us, and help avoid strike action by recognizing the PPU and halt the benefits review that is so damaging to our members long-term security,” a PPU representative said.

The planned strike is motivated by Virgin Atlantic’s decision to exclude the PPU from discussions about potential changes to pilot benefits, the PPU said. The December 22 through December 25 strike will be followed by strikes from December 30 through January 2 and January 4 through January 7.

“Our absolute priority is to ensure that all of our customers can continue their journeys as planned this Christmas, and we’re working hard to protect all of their trips,” the representative said. “We don’t expect any disruption to the flying programme.”

“We hope that Virgin acknowledge the mandate our members have given us, and help avoid strike action by recognizing the PPU and halt the benefits review that is so damaging to our members long-term security,” a PPU representative said. “Our door is – and has always been – open to Virgin to take the necessary steps to prevent any disruption for Christmas travelers.”

Some Twitter users expressed concern over the planned strike.

“Not good news – let’s hope they change their minds,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Virgin pilots striking on 22/12 to 25/12. Not very happy to say the least, have absolutely no clue where we stand,” another wrote.

Oh fuck I have a VS flight coming up on 1st January ???????? https://t.co/fWmhlQ7ixz — Howard Brilliant (@HDBtweets) December 7, 2018

@VirginAtlantic if your pilots strike and you can’t get my family to Barbados on dec 23rd (it’s a virgin holiday), I assume I’m fully refunded? — Stuart Smith (@RoccoAlexander1) December 7, 2018