A Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to London made an emergency landing in Boston after power bank phone charger went up in flames

caption One of the aircraft in Virgin Atlantic’s fleet. source Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

A Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to London made an emergency landing in Boston on Thursday after a power bank phone charger caught on fire.

Flight 138 from John F. Kennedy Airport to Heathrow Airport landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 90 minutes after take off, after a fire broke out at 8:44 p.m. ET.

Cabin crew extinguished the fire while the Airbus A330 came in to land. 217 passengers were evacuated.

Massachusetts State Police said: “Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger.”

One passenger was treated for a “smoke-related complaint, ” police said.

A Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to London made an emergency landing in Boston on Thursday after a power bank phone charger caught fire in mid-air.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS138 from John F. Kennedy Airport to Heathrow Airport reported a fire on board at 8:44 p.m., around 75 minutes after taking off, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Thursday.

The pilot diverted the Airbus A330 to Boston’s Logan Airport, where the plane made an emergency landing. 217 passengers were safely evacuated just after 9:00 p.m, police said.

caption The runway at Boston Logan Airport. source Xsight

“State Police Troop F Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (MSP EOD) inspected the seat; wires were protruding from the area of the fire,” they said. The power bank was found “between the cushions of the seat.”

Fire forces London-bound flight to land in Boston https://t.co/DLVElWYf2I pic.twitter.com/GVHVsarVPq — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 5, 2019

“Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger.”

BREAKING NEWS – State Police confirm to @wbz a Virgin Atlantic flight from JFK to London made an emergency landing here in Boston after a fire onboard. Initial clues point to a seat fire. Everyone is safe. Hear from a passenger on @wbz News At 11:00 – Image from Cory Tanner pic.twitter.com/pOAj5MgdBF — Chris (@ChrisNWBZTV) July 5, 2019

Police said one passenger was given medical attention for a “smoke-related complaint.”

Virgin Atlantic Airways told Business Insider in an emailed statement on Friday: “The VS138 from JFK to London Heathrow (4 July 2019) diverted to Boston due to reports of smoke in the cabin.”

“Our crew responded immediately and the plane has landed safely in Boston.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we are currently investigating to fully understand the circumstances.”