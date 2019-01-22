Virgin’s lavish new cruise to the British Virgin Islands lets you vacation on crystal-clear water in the Caribbean

caption The first cruise ship from the company will be called “Scarlet Lady.” source Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages will set sail for the Caribbean with its first fleet of “Lady Ships” in 2020.

Passengers will ride on the “Scarlet Lady,” a modern ship filled with luxurious amenities, lavish suites, and “high-energy” attractions.

According to a press release sent to INSIDER, the cruise line will offer “free fitness classes, free dining, free filtered water and all sodas included in the voyage fair.”

There’s also a spa, a rooftop bar, swanky restaurants, and even a tattoo parlor.

The cruise line is intended for adults, and does not permit passengers under the age of 18.

Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line created by Richard Branson and Virgin Group, will set sail for the first time from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020. And “Lady Scarlet,” the line’s first ship, doesn’t look like most other cruises.

While heading to the British Virgin Islands, passengers can indulge in top-of-the-line amenities, including multiple spas, a variety of restaurants, ocean-side gyms, and even a tattoo shop.

According to a press release sent to INSIDER, many activities and amenities will be free of charge, including “free fitness classes, free dining, free filtered water and all sodas included in the voyage fair.” To get an idea of what the cruise ship will look like before it heads to sea, keep scrolling below.

The ship’s exterior is emblazoned with the Virgin logo and a blonde mermaid.

caption The cruise line was originally called “Virgin Cruises.” source Virgin Voyages

The cruise line is partially the work of Richard Branson, the billionaire businessman behind Virgin Group, Virgin Airlines, and other notable ventures.

And while his team designed the cruise with tons of action-packed attractions onboard, only those above the age of 18 will be permitted on the ship.

93% of the ship’s cabins will include a view of the ocean, according to a press release sent to INSIDER.

caption Pictured is the “Gorgeous Suite,” a cabin that can house up to four passengers. source Virgin Voyages

Nine of those cabins are called “Gorgeous Suites,” which consist of open-floor plans, marble bathrooms, and outdoor terraces.

The ship’s most luxurious guest rooms are called “Massive Suites.”

caption The suites are located on top of the ship’s bridge. source Virgin Voyages

In-room bars, circular couches, and ocean views can be found in the living areas of each “Massive Suite.”

Each Massive Suite comes with a music room stocked full of guitars and amplifiers.

caption Virgin Voyages is undoubtedly meant for music lovers. source Virgin Voyages

The music room also doubles as a second bedroom, so you can fit multiple passengers into the suite.

Even the bathrooms, which are made almost entirely of marble, look lavish.

caption There are only two “Massive Suites” onboard the “Scarlet Lady” ship. source Virgin Voyages

The peek-a-boo-style showers particularly stand out, as they provide outdoor views of the ocean.

Passengers who spend their vacation in one of the Massive Suites will also have access to a private outdoor terrace.

caption Passengers of Virgin Voyages don’t have to worry about cramped rooms. source Virgin Voyages

On the terrace, passengers can enjoy a private hot tub, an outdoor shower, and a seated lounge area.

There will be no shortage of dining options while onboard the “Scarlet Lady.”

caption British designer Tom Dixon designed the restaurant in collaboration with Virgin Voyages. source Virgin Voyages

One of the most lavish choices is Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant designed with “immersive void lighting” to resemble the “vibrant streets of Mexico,” according to Virgin Voyages.

A restaurant called Wake is expected to be the “most glamorous” dining choice onboard.

caption Wake is one of many locations on the ship designed by Roman and Williams. source Virgin Voyages

The location will serve steak and seafood, and will also include a raw bar and Champagne served from magnum bottles.

Read more: Richard Branson is about to launch a cruise ship for adults only

For a more relaxed experience, guests can dine at The Pizza Place.

caption Rather than traditional tables, passengers can sit on couches or hammocks. source Virgin Voyages

The restaurant allows cruisegoers to customize their pizza dishes entirely, from the type of dough, to the sauce, and a variety of toppings.

The most casual option is The Galley, a strip of shops and food carts where passengers can indulge in a variety of dishes.

caption Tacos will be served at a mini restaurant within “The Galley.” source Virgin Voyages

According to Virgin Voyages, each location within The Galley was designed to focus on “a curated offering of signature dish-driven food.”

Among the dishes served will be baked goods, paninis, burgers, tacos, sushi, noodles, and “24-hour American diner” food.

Each restaurant onboard shares one thing in common: a stunning interior design.

caption Razzle Dazzle serves an assortment of vegetarian meals and juices. source Virgin Voyages

In the Razzle Dazzle restaurant, passengers are surrounded by red, white, and black designs that are reminiscent of the “camouflaging pattern painted on warships from WWI and WWII,” according to Virgin Voyages.

There are also plenty of outdoor bars and lounges, such as Richard’s Rooftop.

caption Richard’s Rooftop is reserved for passengers who are staying in luxury suites. source Virgin Voyages

This suite is a collaboration between Virgin Voyages and Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio.

While much of the cruise is music themed, Virgin Voyages also prioritizes health and wellness.

caption Depicted in this illustration is the “Training Center at Athletic Club.” source Virgin Voyages

Throughout the ship’s five fitness locations, passengers have the option to exercise in a variety of ways.

For example, the Training Center at Athletic Club offers a boxing ring and gymnastics equipment, whereas The Runway gives passengers a chance to jog on a “halo-like” track on top of the ship.

In the ship’s B-Complex gym, passengers can get a workout while enjoying an ocean view.

caption The gym is stocked with Technogym ARTIS, a line of sustainable gym equipment. source Virgin Voyages

Not only can travelers enjoy cycling equipment in the B-Complex gym, but they can also attend yoga and cardio classes.

Passengers can also take advantage of the ship’s multiple spas.

caption The”Redemption Spa” was designed by Knibb Design. source Virgin Voyages

The ship’s Redemption Spa, for example, includes a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, and more. The cruise line also says that passengers have access to “cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and rejuvenating spa treatments” while at the location.

And in the evenings, the spa’s thermal suite is turned into nightclub complete with a DJ.

Those interested in beauty-specific treatments should stop by the ship’s Mani Pedi Spa.

caption According to Virgin Voyages, the salon has “some of the best ocean views on the ship.” source Virgin Voyages

There are few places where you can get a manicure and pedicure while staring at the ocean, but Virgin Voyages is one of them.

The ship has attractions for nearly every type of cruise traveler, including an onboard tattoo parlor called Squid Ink.

caption “World-renowned guest artists” are said to work in the shop, according to Virgin Voyages. source Virgin Voyages

According to Virgin Voyages, all tattoos will be created with “original vegan ink.” The shop will also offer body piercings and permanent makeup treatments, all of which are also said to be vegan.

And while most cruise lines discourage employees from having tattoos or piercings, that won’t be the case on Virgin Voyages. In a press email sent to INSIDER, the cruise line said that “Virgin Voyages will encourage its crew members to also express themselves freely through tattoos if they wish.”

There’s as much to enjoy indoors as there is outdoors.

caption The location was designed by Roman and Williams. source Virgin Voyages

On The Dock, passengers can take in the ocean view while relaxing, or socialize with others onboard.

Rather than simply looking out towards the ocean, passengers can swim in the Scarlet Lady Pool.

caption Traditional lounge chairs also surround the pool. source Virgin Voyages

Not only is the pool surrounded by large beds to relax on, but there’s also a bar within walking distance.

Passengers can also stop by the ship’s Athletic Club to take part in a game of air hockey.

caption There are large TVs throughout the “Athletic Club,” so passengers can watch live sports. source Virgin Voyages

According to Virgin Voyages, the spot was “inspired by New York sports clubs of the 1920s.”

There will be plenty of spots for cruisegoers to enjoy music onboard.

caption The spot was designed by Roman and Williams. source Virgin Voyages

To celebrate Branson’s history in the music industry, the first Virgin Voyages ship will include a signature nightclub called The Manor. The spot is named after the founder’s first-ever Virgin music studio of the same name.

Find out more about Virgin Voyages’ first fleet on the company’s website.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.