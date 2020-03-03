Virgin Voyages’ new ship felt more like a millennial wellness retreat than a cruise — here are its most impressive fitness and spa features

caption There are so many ways to exercise on board. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Richard Branson’s new line of cruise ships, Virgin Voyages, has been designed with a focus on well-being.

I spent a night on board the first ship, the Scarlet Lady, and was blown away by the fitness and health facilities.

There are extensive cardio and weights gyms, a spin studio, a high-intensity training room, indoor and outdoor yoga areas, an outdoor boxing ring, and a running track around the top of the ship, all with state-of-the-art equipment and epic views.

The ship also has a beautiful spa (which turns into a club in the evening) and lots of pampering options, like a hair salon and barber.

I was so impressed that I’d book a full cruise just so I could turn it into a wellness retreat at sea.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Last week, I got to spend a night on board Virgin Voyages’ first ship, the Scarlet Lady, as part of a launch event for press, influencers, travel agents, and family of crew, who we were all invited free – and it felt more like a wellness retreat than a holiday cruise.

Virgin Voyages is Richard Branson’s latest venture, and he certainly hasn’t done anything by halves.

I saw as much of the ship as I could in my 19 hours on board, and though there were lots of features I didn’t have time to experience – like all the restaurants, the casino, and the tattoo parlor (yes, the ship offers tattoos, permanent makeup, and piercings) – the main reason I’m desperate to go back is to make the most of all the fitness and wellness facilities on board.

Whether you’re a boxer, spin fanatic, weight lifter, yogi, TRX lover, barre fan, swimmer, or boot-camp blitzer, there’s plenty of inspiration to get moving on board the ship – and you can recover with some pampering in the spa afterward.

Sure, you could go on a Virgin Voyages cruise and never set foot in any of the gym areas, instead spending your days lounging in the sun drinking cocktails and your nights partying in the club.

Or you could make your time into a type of wellness retreat – and a pretty luxurious one at that.

The Scarlet Lady is the first of four Virgin Voyages ships scheduled to be rolled out from now until 2023 — and she’s a sizable gal. You certainly won’t struggle to get your steps in on board.

source Virgin Voyages

The ship’s main gyms are called the B-Complex, which is divided into four parts: Burn, Build, Bike, and Balance. This is the Build room, aka the strength-training gym.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

As a fan of resistance training, I was blown away by how extensive it was.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

There were so many machines, all cutting-edge Technogym Artis, which are also sustainably crafted.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

I loved how light and airy the gym was, with views out over sea on one side and of the pool in the middle of the ship on the other.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

There’s a free weights section at the end of the room with an impressive dumbbell selection. Two things the gym was lacking were barbells and a squat rack, but there’s still plenty there to get the gains in, and there was a lot more than your average hotel gym.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

For stretching, mobility, and your warm-up and cooldown, there are mats and exercise balls …

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

… plus plenty of floor space to use them (not to mention an excellent mirror for those all-important gym selfies).

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Lockers, towels, and water are all on offer, too.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The second B in the complex is the Balance room, where I took part in a quick yoga class.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

It’s a beautiful studio, and I imagined I’d feel even more zen when looking out to Caribbean seas while nailing a warrior pose.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The studio will also be used for barre, pilates, and even TRX workouts, and all classes are included in the price of the cruise.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Next up, I went to check out the other two Bs: Burn and Bike.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

This is the Burn room, aka the cardio gym.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

With more state-of-the-art equipment, I was amazed by how many machines there were.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The Bike room, aka the spin studio, looked as slick as any boutique studio I’ve visited, with the added advantage of epic views.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

If you prefer to get your cardio in outside, there’s also the Runway, which is a running track that circles the top of the ship like a halo and can be used for jogging, walking, or even skating. Not a bad way to soak up the views.

source Virgin Voyages

By this point I thought I’d seen everything, but I then stumbled upon the Boot Camp room, which is part of the Athletic Club.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

It’s been designed with high-intensity training in mind and features rowers, slam balls, TRX, plyo boxes, and more. Plus it looks super swish.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Just outside the Boot Camp room is the outdoor boxing ring, which looked amazing in the promo shot …

source Virgin Voyages

… though it looked more like this for me, since I was in rainy Liverpool, England, and not the Caribbean.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

As well as the ring, there are two boxing bags — ideal for punching away any last ounce of stress you may have.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The Scarlet Lady also has what it calls a “Well-being Pool” — serious swimmers may be dismayed to find it’s not really conducive to getting the lengths in, but you could still boost your recovery by sipping a cold-pressed juice while chilling in the water. The area also has outdoor fitness equipment and two plunge pools.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Finally, there’s the Perch: the ship’s outdoor yoga deck. Here, sailors can take part in sunrise yoga and meditation while breathing in the salty air. Sign me up.

source Instagram/Virgin Voyages

Since hardcore workouts require hardcore recovery, there’s the Redemption Spa.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The chic and sleek spa felt like an oasis of calm when I checked it out, and I was pretty sad I didn’t have time to enjoy it properly.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

From the marble entrance, I walked down this mirrored corridor of changing rooms.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

When I entered the main area, my jaw dropped (I have an expressive face).

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was more beautiful than any other spa I’d been in.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

With a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, and cold plunge pools, I could quite happily have spent an afternoon hopping from spot to spot.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

In true Virgin style, the ship even throws evening spa parties, where a DJ sets up shop in the thermal suite.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

There are various spa treatments on offer if you want to treat yourself, but there’s plenty to enjoy free — I loved these quartz beds.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

They’re heated marble surfaces on which guests can lie or sit and gaze out to sea. Yes, please.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

There’s a decent-size sauna, again with epic views.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

I can think of worse places for a moment of mindfulness.

source Virgin Voyages

I’d also like to try the salt room, mainly because I have no idea what it is or does.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

For the finishing touch, the ship has a dedicated mani-pedi spa, as well as both a hair salon (the Dry Dock, below), and a barber called Stubble and Groom.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

I paid the Dry Dock a visit for a blow-dry and loved how stylish it was, with the peach and aqua color-scheme matching the Kérastase products. The gold touches added a luxurious feel.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The salon offers cuts and color as well, and the strategically placed hair-washing chairs offer sailors views out to sea.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The prices are high-end, though — I opted for a Scarlet Night blow-out, which would have cost £109 ($139).

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

As with all of the facilities, I was left impressed, though — it was a bouncy blow-dry to rival any top salon.

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

The fact that Virgin Voyages has decided to put well-being “at the forefront of the onboard experience,” as a press release puts it, says a lot about who the company is hoping to reach.

Young adults today are more interested in their health and fitness than ever before, and the Scarlet Lady’s many wellness offerings will no doubt appeal to millennials.

The company says this focus will be “activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation,” and it seems to have struck the perfect balance – there are plenty of ways to look after yourself on board, but it’s not forced down your throat if that’s not your thing.

As someone passionate about health and fitness, I was genuinely surprised by what I found on board – not only by just how much was on offer but also by how well it had all been designed.

All the workout areas are as stylish as the rest of the ship, and the equipment is top-tier. When you factor in the inevitable incredible views, I challenge anyone not to feel inspired to get active (or just chill out in the spa, because #selfcare, right?)