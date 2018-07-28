Richard Branson is building a luxury cruise ship for adults only — here’s a closer look

caption The front view of The Scarlet Lady cruise ship source Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages recently released renderings for its maiden ship, the Scarlet Lady.

The ship features interiors and exteriors imagined by Tom Dixon Design Studio of London, Roman and Williams of New York, and Concrete Amsterdam

Among many amenities, the cruise liner boasts a nightclub, a thermal spa, two restaurants, an indoor and outdoor athletic club, and a barbershop.

The Scarlet Lady will be geared toward adults, as an 18-year-old age requirement will be held in order to board.

Tom Dixon Design Studio of London, Roman and Williams of New York, and Concrete Amsterdam are just some of the groups Virgin Voyages has partnered with to create the unique beauty of the ship.

“Our design partners together with our internal design team have dreamed up eye-catching, intimate and alluring spaces that we can’t wait to see come to life,” said Tom McAlpin, President and Chief Executive Officer for Virgin Voyages, in a statement to Business Insider.

There is a stylish private outdoor lounge called Richard’s Roof-deck, which is exclusive to the ship’s suite guests. The more communal outdoor relaxation area for the rest of the ship’s guests is called The Dock, which allows sun-bathing during the day and star-gazing at night.

Inside the ship, there are two main restaurants. Pink Agave will serve delicious Mexican cuisine in an upscale modern setting with hanging blue lights and curved lounge tables. Then there is Test Kitchen restaurant, which features a cool, metallic-steel vibe and an entire faux periodic table serving as light fixtures in the entrance way.

In terms of fitness and relaxation, the ship has an outdoor athletic club which features boxing bags and a running track, and an indoor gym that showcases stationary bicycles, group fitness classes, and yoga. Then there is Redemption, the ship’s exclusive thermal spa that boasts a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and other spa treatments. For those looking for more refined treatments, the Scarlet Lady also has a Mani-pedi spa, a barbershop, and a blow dry hair salon.

The Scarlet Lady name is a two-pronged choice for Virgin Voyages. On one hand, the name is inspired by one of the earliest planes flown by Virgin Atlantic Airways. On the other, it reflects Virgin Voyages’s conscious choice to promote female management and leadership positions on cruise ships, which they will do so on the Scarlet Lady through the “Scarlet Squad” recruitment and training program.

“I want all future crew to know that Virgin Voyages will create an onboard environment that is fair, inclusive and where everyone has an opportunity to reach their full potential,” McAlpin said.

According to Virgin Voyages’ press release, the ship is expected to arrive in Port Miami in 2020 for its maiden journey. There will be a capacity of 2,700 passengers and 1,150 crew members. A second ship is set for delivery in 2021.

Have a closer look at the Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady:

Here’s Virgin Voyages’ The Scarlet Lady. Let’s take a quick tour around the ship.

Beginning on the ship’s top deck, we find Richard’s Rooftop. This private club features a futuristic aesthetic that only guests staying in suites will have access to.

On the other side of the ship is the Crow’s Nest, a 360-degree secluded sun deck where guests can get away to do some yoga or sunbathe.

Right below the Crow’s Nest is the sports bar, which features multiple entertainment options including gaming, TVs, and a food counter.

Around the corner from the sports bar and on the very aft of the ship is The Dock, a 220 square foot outdoor lounge open to all. The Dock was created as a space for guests to socialize in and lose themselves in beautiful views.

On the sides of the ship is the outdoor athletic club, which was designed by Concrete Amsterdam and features a boxing ring, strength training and gymnastics equipment. The Virgin red running-track loops around and above and can be seen holding up the boxing bags in the photo.

There are cabanas to relax in after a hard workout only a few steps away. Notice the cooling fans on the upper right.

Heading inside, Pink Agave is the ship’s upscale Mexican restaurant, with curved lounge chairs and blue metallic lamps offering an intimate dining experience.

Take a drink in the lounge area before we head into the nightclub. Champagne, anyone?

The Manor is the Scarlet Lady’s signature nightclub, inspired by Richard Branson’s experience in the music industry and his first-ever Virgin music studio bearing the same name.

Roman and Williams designed the ballroom, which will play music, feature dancing and laughing, and be one of the most exciting places on the entire ship.

Test Kitchen restaurant is next. The entrance features light fixtures that mimic the periodic table.

Test Kitchen restaurant was designed by Concrete Amsterdam with a cool metallic design in mind.

The laboratory-like environment has a unique feel with sleek lines and a clean interior.

Let’s walk over to the B-Complex, the ship’s exclusive workout area with individual Build, Burn, Bike, and Balance rooms.

Not a bad place to do yoga, huh?

There are bikes on board as well for spin classes.

Let’s move on to deck 5, where we find Redemption, the ship’s exclusive thermal spa that was inspired by an underwater cave.

Nearby, you can treat yourself to a haircut and a shave at Stubble & Groom, the ship’s exclusive barbershop…

…Or try out a new hairstyle at the Dry Dock Salon.

You can also get a mani-pedi.

The Scarlet Lady is expected to set sail in 2020.