Multiple people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center

caption Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach building Friday afternoon. source Screengrab via WTKR

Multiple people are injured and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The number and extent of the injuries are unclear.

Multiple people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, police said Friday afternoon.

Authorities believe only one shooter was involved, but the number and extent of the injuries is unclear. The local CBS affiliate WTKR reported that three people were brought to a local hospital.

Police have locked down the building, and urged people to avoid the area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his team were “actively monitoring” the situation and urged residents to stay away from the area.

Photos and videos from the scene show heavily armed police officers swarming a city building.

BREAKING: I am on scene at the municipal center at the water building where police are responding to an active shooter. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ucKUTBhudp — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 31, 2019

BREAKING: Police say they are working an active incident at the Virginia Beach Courthouse. The courthouse is on lockdown and officers are out with their guns drawn @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/7QflnCSwt2 — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) May 31, 2019

This is what we’re seeing. Police say this is an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Courthouse is still on lockdown. Here’s what we know so far https://t.co/ucq7ago8Az pic.twitter.com/xwyGXgU75D — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) May 31, 2019

