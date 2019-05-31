Multiple people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center

Michelle Mark
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach building Friday afternoon.

Screengrab via WTKR

Multiple people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, police said Friday afternoon.

Authorities believe only one shooter was involved, but the number and extent of the injuries is unclear. The local CBS affiliate WTKR reported that three people were brought to a local hospital.

Police have locked down the building, and urged people to avoid the area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his team were “actively monitoring” the situation and urged residents to stay away from the area.

Photos and videos from the scene show heavily armed police officers swarming a city building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.