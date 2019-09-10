3 Virginia couples were denied marriage licenses because they refused to disclose their race. Now they’re suing the state.

caption In one Virginia county, marriage license applicants are given a list of roughly 200 racial categories to choose from. source YouTube/WUSA9

Three couples are suing the state of Virginia after they refused to identify their races on marriage license applications and were denied their licenses.

The couples say they were presented with confusing lists of racial categories and forced to choose which best represented them – and that some of the lists contained outdated or offensive racial terms.

The couples argue that the law violates their constitutional rights to free speech, due process, and privacy, and forces them to “label themselves against their will.”

According to a lawsuit filed in a federal court last week, each of the couples were taken aback when they went to apply for marriage licenses, but were presented instead with confusing lists of racial categories and forced to choose which best represented them.

In one county, the clerk even offered one couple a list of 230 racial categories that contained odd, antiquated, or even racist terms, such as “Quadroon,” “Octoroon,” “Mulatto,” and “Aryan.”

“We’re looking and we see Aryan, Mulatto, all these terms that are not only outdated, but deeply offensive,” Brandyn Churchill, one of the plaintiffs, told The New York Times. “How is that on a government document in 2019?”

The lawsuit says the racial categories are ‘scientifically baseless’ and ‘misleading’

The state of Virginia hasn’t yet submitted any formal response to the lawsuit, but Gov. Ralph Northam told CNN in a statement he’s “dedicated to addressing racial discrimination in all its forms, and recently established a commission to examine the vestiges of racially discriminatory language in Virginia law.”

But the couples at the heart of the lawsuit say they want Virginia to go further and overturn its law requiring marriage license applicants to specify their races.

The couples argue that the law violates their constitutional rights to free speech, due process, and privacy, and forces them to “label themselves against their will according to racial categories that are scientifically baseless, misleading, highly controversial, a matter of opinion, practically useless, and reflective of a malign racist past.”

The lawsuit argues that Virginia’s law was created back when interracial marriages were illegal and widely frowned upon, and over the years it has become not only outdated and inappropriate, but logistically confusing and nearly impossible.

Race isn’t as simple as checking off a box, one plaintiff says

The complaint noted that in today’s America, which contains a multitude of races and frequent interracial marriages, there is often confusion around race and racial categories that make it hard for many people to simply check a box.

“There have been no enduring boundaries between regions, and increasingly people have mixed geographic, and thus genetic, ancestry, resulting in racial fluidity and ambiguity,” the complaint said.

For instance, Ashley Ramkishun, one of the six plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, said she struggled to identify her race on the form.

She told CNN she has Guyanese and Indian roots, but said she didn’t identify with any of the available options, which included American Indian/Alaska Native, American-African/Black, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic/Latino, Pacific Islander, White, and other.

“None of those boxes fit me,” Ramkishun told CNN. But when she and her fiancé were told by the clerk to select “other” on the form, she balked.

“I’m not ‘other,'” Ramkishun said.