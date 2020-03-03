LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Virginia Democratic primary

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, the day that Virginia and 15 other states and territories will host Democratic party primaries and caucuses.

Virginia is holding its primary today, with polls closing at 7 p.m. Eastern.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Virginia is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party presidential primaries and caucuses taking place on Super Tuesday. Polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m. Eastern, and we will have live vote counts and results happening in real time.

What’s at stake in the primary?

The Commonwealth of Virginia has an open primary, with 124 total allocated delegates. Of those delegates, 99 are pledged delegates, elected at the local level. Those 99 delegates will be up for grabs on Super Tuesday, based on the primary’s popular vote. The 25 remaining delegates are super delegates, meaning that they are free to support any candidate during the Democratic National Convention in July.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Biden has a 56% chance of winning the most votes in the race, while Sanders has a 36% chance of doing so.

A February poll from Monmouth University found that Virginia voters “who are likely to participate in the Democratic primary” are equally split between Sanders and Bloomberg, with each candidate racking up 22% of support.

Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray described the Virginia primary as a “jump ball” for the candidates. The February 18 poll found that only a quarter of Virginia Democratic primary voters felt “firmly set on their candidate choice.”

A poll from Christopher Newport University published on February 28 found that 82% of Democratic primary voters plan to throw their support behind whoever the Democrats nominate to challenge Trump. Of the remaining 18%, two-thirds said they “fear the nominee will be ‘too liberal.'”