‘I just didn’t expect it from royalty’: Prince Andrew accuser gives tear-filled interview and implores the British public to stand with her

caption Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit where Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him. source Florida Southern District Court

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, opened up about her experience and implored the British public to stand behind her, in an interview with BBC.

“This is not some sordid sex story,” Giuffre told the BBC. “This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

The Duke of York has long denied Giuffre’s allegations, saying he does not remember meeting Giuffre despite a photo in which they appear together with Maxwell in the background.

Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew at age 17, opened up about her experience on “being trafficked” and implored the British public to stand behind her.

Giuffre, who was previously known as Virginia Roberts, appeared on the BBC’s “Panorama” to detail her alleged sexual abuse.

“I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being ok,” she said.

Giuffre claimed that as teenager she was a victim caught in an alleged sex trafficking ring organized by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein and Maxwell have denied Giuffre’s claims. (Giuffre sued Maxwell in 2015 for defamation over Maxwell calling her a liar, after Giuffre claimed that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused her as a minor.)

Epstein died by suicide in federal prison in August; he had been charged with two counts related to sex trafficking in July, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein came under scrutiny following the July charges. He previously said in a statement that he regrets his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

In the BBC interview, Giuffre described her experience as a “really scary time” in her life, feeling “chained” into the operation.

“I had just been abused by a member of the royal family. So when you talk about these chains; yeah, I wasn’t chained to a sink but these powerful people were my chains,” she said in the interview, The Daily Beast reported. “I couldn’t comprehend how in the highest levels in the government powerful people were allowing this to happen, not only allowing it to happen but participating in it.”

Giuffre claimed she was recruited into the operation by Maxwell to be trained as a massage therapist, but she said she was inappropriately touched by Maxwell and Epstein in the first session.

Within a year of her involvement, Giuffre alleged she was flown to London and met Prince Andrew at a nightclub, where she claims the Duke of York asked her to dance.

“He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life,” she told BBC. “His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere… I was just like grossed out from it.”

It was after that initial meeting that she claimed she met with the British royal to have sex with him, per Maxwell and Epstein’s instruction, she alleged in the BBC interview.

“In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick,” she alleged in the interview. “I just didn’t expect it from royalty. I didn’t expect it from someone people look up to and admire.”

Prince Andrew has long denied Giuffre’s allegations, saying he does not remember meeting Giuffre despite a photo in which they appear together with Maxwell in the background. In a widely critiqued interview about his friendship with Epstein, for “BBC Newsnight,” the Duke of York claimed the photo was doctored because he said he never went out in London without a suit.

The Buckingham Palace released a statement in September “emphatically” denying that “the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Prince Andrew has since “stepped back” from his public duties “for the foreseeable future,” he said in a statement shared on Twitter.