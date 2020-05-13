Universities and students are celebrating the graduating class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic with robots, ‘Minecraft,’ and ‘Animal Crossing’

- source
- US universities began shifting to remote learning in light of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, leaving the graduating class of 2020 without a traditional ceremony.
- Colleges and universities across the globe are getting creative with ways to come together and celebrate graduates virtually.
- Here’s how schools are celebrating the graduating class of 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis with robots at Business Breakthrough University, virtual replicas of the University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institue of Technology in “Minecraft,” and more.
The class of 2020 is having a non-tradiational graduation experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, college communities have come up with creative ways to celebrate their commencement virtually.
Mobile robots: Business Breakthrough University (BBT) in Tokyo hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for students using mobile robots on March 28.
Designed by OhmniLabs, “Newme” robots have tablets attached to them where each student is in attendance via a Zoom call.
Four students and a few administrators showed up to the ceremony in-person to help operate the virtual attendants.
This way, the BBT class of 2020 was able to experience walking across the graduation stage to receive their diploma without having to bring everyone together in-person.
Video conference: In New York, NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine had an early graduation ceremony for students who volunteered to begin working on the frontline against the coronavirus on April 3.
The ceremony was a live teleconference, including encouraging words from faculty and mentors as well as a slide for each graduate with their name and photo.
The 52 graduates are joining NYU Langone’s internal medicine and emergency medicine departments as interns.
Building a virtual campus: Students at the University of Pennsylvania recreated their campus in “Minecraft,” a video game where you can build worlds.
Students started building in March to host virtual versions of graduation traditions typically celebrated on campus.
News of an elementary school graduation on “Minecraft” inspired junior Andrew Guo to reach out to other students about building a virtual version of their campus.
Guo told Business Insider that around 30 people have worked on building the campus.
Guo told said that the group of students involved with the virtual campus is reaching out to the university to discuss using their project for an unofficial virtual graduation event.
Over in Massachusetts, hundreds of MIT students recreated their campus in “Minecraft” as well.
Graduate student and “Minecraft” server moderator William Moses told Business Insider that 883 unique users have used the server and 220 of them have requested permission to build.
With hundreds of students working towards the completion of the campus, builders are using a google sheet to track who will make each building.
Moses told Business Insider that video footage of their virtual campus may be featured in the university’s official online commencement ceremony, which will be held on May 29.
A virtual surprise party: At the University of Southern California, Nimmi Kumar graduated with a mater’s degree in social work, and her friends threw her virtual graduation in a video game where you claim an island and make it your own called “Animal Crossing.”
Kumar told Business Insider that she finished her coursework without a sense of completion. “I just logged off of zoom and went back to my couch,” she said.
So her friends threw her a surprise graduation ceremony on an “Animal Crossing” island to cheer her up.
“They chose the perfect time to have it since I was visiting my parents,” Kumar told Business Insider. “I was genuinely surprised and everyone was crying.”
The ceremony was put together by Kumar’s friends that she met in a Facebook group. They bonded over “Animal Crossing.”
“Although it was through a video game, I’m glad I was able to find some sort of closure to start the journey after graduation,” Kumar told Business Insider.
