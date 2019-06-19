There’s new competition in town for influencers who can rake in as much as $1 million per Instagram post — and it isn’t even human

caption Human influencers are facing competition from virtual influencers. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Virtual influencers are taking center stage on social media, gaining millions of followers, reported Tiffany Hsu of The New York Times.

They’re providing competition for human influencers, who can earn up to $1 million per Instagram post.

The rise of virtual influencers signals a shift in the influencer industry, as brands and followers move away from famous human influencers who appear inauthentic.

Celebrities and bloggers are sharing the social media limelight with a new kind of star: virtual influencers.

These social media marketers are computer generated, made by companies to attract followers and likes – and they’re garnering millions of followers, reported Tiffany Hsu of The New York Times. They’re not real, but they look real – or, at least, similar enough to their real-life counterparts. They’re pictured partaking in the same activities that influencers do, flaunting clothing and attending awards shows.

Just look at virtual influencer Lil Miquela, created by an LA-based startup, who has 1.6 million followers. Even bigger brands are following suit – Balmain created a “virtual army” of digital models and KFC developed a virtual version of Colonel Sanders, Hsu wrote.

Their popularity creates a problem for influencers seeking partnerships with brands. “Why hire a celebrity, a supermodel, or even a social media influencer to market your product when you can create the ideal brand ambassador from scratch?” Hsu asked.

Virtual influencers aren’t unlike the real-life versions they’re imitating, who project curated versions of their best life – but they don’t need to maintain a camera-ready appearance or handle online trolls the way human influencers do, Hsu said.