18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

With leisure travel largely on pause in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, many are mourning their summer plans for travel, adventure, and cultural exploration.

Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to access some of the world’s leading art, culture, and activity venues, which are now available virtually, and for free.

We rounded up links to some of the most famous museums, attractions, and theme parks in the world without leaving the house.

With the summer season nearly underway, travelers around the world are grieving dashed plans as a result of the novel coronavirus. And while nothing can truly substitute for face-to-face interactions and in-person experiences, there is some good news: it’s never been easier to traverse the world online and experience its cultural riches.

Indeed, as the pandemic began to spread throughout the United States, Google Arts & Culture partnered with thousands of museums and galleries to present tours and exhibits, available virtually, and for free.

In addition to museums, cultural institutions such as zoos, aquariums, and theme parks (as well as their fans and proxies) have all put versions of their offerings online, providing a much-needed dose of diversion, sense of escape, and education to people of all ages. Inventive formats include tours, live cams, virtual reality experiences, and more.

Here are 18 of the world’s most famous museums, attractions, and theme parks, available virtually, for free.

Museums and Galleries

Attractions

Shedd Aquarium : Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium offers a virtual look at aquatic biodiversity through a beautiful underwater live stream, a virtual reality penguin exhibition, and a whole range of additional digital resources for all ages.

: Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium offers a virtual look at aquatic biodiversity through a beautiful underwater live stream, a virtual reality penguin exhibition, and a whole range of additional digital resources for all ages. San Diego Zoo : The world-famous San Diego Zoo is offering incredible live cams showing a closer look at pandas, hippos, platypus, and many more animals. They are also offering a host of digital curricula for kids, including printouts, videos, games, and other activities.

: The world-famous San Diego Zoo is offering incredible live cams showing a closer look at pandas, hippos, platypus, and many more animals. They are also offering a host of digital curricula for kids, including printouts, videos, games, and other activities. Monterey Bay Aquarium: Explore the Monterey Bay Aquarium by way of 10 hypnotic different webcams. Check out playful sea otters, watch beautiful tropical fish glide by, or get lost in the peaceful drifting of the jellyfish, which is an excellent stress reliever in a pandemic.

Theme Parks