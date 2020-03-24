Learn the art of pasta-making with an Italian grandma virtually teaching you from her home just outside of Rome

caption “Nonna Live” is bringing authentic Italian pasta-making to your home kitchen. source Airbnb

Bring one of Airbnb’s best cooking experiences into your own home with an Italian grandma guiding you on how to make pasta from scratch.

84-year-old Nonna Nerina and her granddaughters usually run “Handmade pasta with grandma” just outside of Rome, Italy, but also offer livestreamed online classes called “Nonna Live” for you to take during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those booked on to “Nonna Live” will receive a shopping list the week before, translated notes from Nonna Nerina, and wine pairings for your dish.

The $50 two-hour classes are getting pretty full up already but they run throughout the week, with Nonna Nerina herself only taking sessions on weekends.

If there’s any silver lining to come out of being on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the creativity and resilience people are showing to help others who are cooped up inside.

An 84-year-old Italian nonna just outside of Rome is no exception to bringing a little bit of lightness and brightness over the internet by leading virtual pasta-making classes.

Run by Nonna Nerina and her granddaughters, “Nonna Live” allows anyone to livestream a two-hour cooking class for just $50.

The team usually run “Handmade Pasta with Grandma,” an Airbnb cooking experience in Palombara Sabina, Italy, and has been rated in the site’s top 10% for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Guests would spend a couple of hours making three types of pasta from scratch in what used to be an ancient wine press, but is now a rustic kitchen.

One Airbnb reviewer wrote in March: “Great day learning pasta making from an expert. We were the last group before quarantine and felt so lucky. Made three types of pasta, had a huge meal eating it all, drank some wine and coffee, and shared stories. Definitely a highlight of our quick trip to Rome and highly recommend!”

caption Those booked onto a “Nonna Live” class will receive a shopping list a week in advance of the lesson. source Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty Images

Granddaughter Chiara Nicolanti told the Matador Network trying to get her grandma to understand that people could see and hear her over video chat was a little crazy for the first time.

Nicolanti said: “It was supposed to be an hour class, and it lasted two hours, and people were laughing all the time. She never stops, she never waits for me, so it was really crazy, but I think this is what people want. They want an Italian grandma making a mess with them for an hour.”

“Nonna Live” sends out a recipe shopping list a week ahead of your booked session (so you’ve got a good few days to forage in your local stores) and will outline any utensils that might be needed. Those registered for the class will also receive translated notes from Nonna Nerina as a resource, and it includes wine pairings.

The lessons are already filling up fast, however, the main lady herself will only be hosting classes on the weekend when she is up to it (she’s 84 after all), otherwise, her sister will step in.

Here’s the mouthwatering schedule:

Wednesday 10a.m. PST / 1p.m. EST

Cooking with Chiara Ravioli with butter sage sauce (vegetarian)

Thursday 10a.m. PST / 1p.m. EST

Cooking with Chiara Gnocchi with pesto (vegetarian)

Friday 10am PST / 1p.m. EST

Cooking with Chiara Lasagne

Saturday 10a.m. PST / 1p.m. EST

Cooking with Nonna Nerina Fettuccine with tomato sauce (vegetarian)

Sunday 10a.m. PST / 1p.m. EST Cooking with Nonna Nerina Cannelloni

Every recipe in the experience has been part of the family for generations, and thankfully “Nonna Live” reckons you’ve probably already got everything you need in your kitchen already. So if you’re looking for a wholesome distraction on your own or as a household, then making delicious comfort food with a bit of help from an adopted nonna for a few hours is a tasty place to start.