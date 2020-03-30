21 castles and royal residences you can explore from your couch, from the Palace of Versailles to Windsor Castle

caption Tour castles virtually without ever stepping out of your home. source VOJTa Herout/Shutterstock/Jose Ignacio Soto/Shutterstock/Fandrade/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has hurt the travel industry, as travel bans have grounded flights, closed train stations, and postponed trips.

Although traveling is on a temporary hold, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the world virtually.

From a castle on the shore of Lebanon to fairy-tale castles in Germany, check out these virtual tours.

With the novel coronavirus halting travel around the world, people are finding creative ways to explore new destinations.

Virtual tours have quickly become a way to discover unfamiliar locations. Virtual treks through national parks have offered an escape to the outdoors, while hotels and monuments have become more accessible than ever.

A virtual castle tour combines everything from architecture to nature to history and extravagance. Put the kettle on, pour a cup of tea, and explore these castles and royal residences virtually.

Pretend to live like royalty in the largest occupied castle in the world: Windsor Castle.

caption Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. source sloukam/Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit Windsor Castle.

Virtually wander through gardens and discover never-before-seen content of the Palace of Versailles.

caption Palace of Versailles sits outside Paris, France, and is one of the country’s most impressive sites. source Jose Ignacio Soto / Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit the Palace of Versailles.

Soak up the sun and sea breeze in a virtual tour of the Sidon Sea Castle.

caption The Sidon Sea Castle sits on the shores of Sidon, Lebanon. source MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit the Sidon Sea Castle.

Admire breathtaking views from the Prague Castle.

caption Prague Castle in the Czech Republic. source Fandrade/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Prague Castle.

Imagine kissing the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle in Ireland.

caption This medieval castle is one of Ireland’s most sought-after tourist attractions. source David Soanes/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Blarney Castle.

Imagine living like the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

caption Buckingham Palace is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II. source Getty/Pawal Libera

Click here to virtually visit the Buckingham Palace.

Take a virtual walking tour of the colorful blue-and-gold Catherine Palace in Russia.

caption The palace sits outside of St. Petersburg, Russia. source Vladimir Sazonov / Shutterstock.com

Click here to virtually visit the Catherine Palace.

Discover Chambord Castle, a French castle imagined by Leonardo da Vinci.

caption The castle is a symbol of the French Renaissance. source Fodor’s/Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit Chambord Castle.

You don’t have to climb Castle Rock to get to Edinburgh Castle, one of Scotland’s most famous castles.

caption The castle sits on a mountain. source Michal 11 / Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit Edinburgh Castle.

Pretend to dine lavishly at the Ashford Castle in Ireland.

caption When the castle isn’t closed, it rents out its 83 rooms each night. source Mustang_79/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Ashford Castle.

Soak in the artwork at Skokloster Castle in Sweden.

caption The Skokloster Castle is a baroque-style castle. source DEA/A. DAGLI ORTI/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Skokloster Castle.

Virtually run through the marble hallways of Sforzesco Castle in Italy.

caption The castle is located in Milan, Italy. source REDA&CO/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Sforzesco Castle.

Explore how the Hambach Castle in Germany earned its name as a “birthplace of European democracy.”

caption Hambach Castle’s history dates back to the 4th century. source prill/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Hambach Castle.

Order a pizza and take a virtual trip to the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy.

caption The Royal Palace of Caserta is located in southern Italy. source Shutterstock/morrison77

Click here to virtually visit the Royal Palace of Caserta.

Take a virtual trip to Dracula’s Castle, also known as Bran Castle.

caption Bran Castle is in Romania. source Pacific Press/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Bran Castle.

You can virtually explore the Castello di Amorosa in California’s wine country.

caption Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga, California. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Castello di Amorosa.

Explore fairy-tale locations like Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

caption Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany. source VOJTa Herout/Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit Neuschwanstein Castle.

Virtually walk through palm trees and into Iolani Palace in Hawaii.

caption Iolani Palace is in Honolulu, Hawaii. source Education Images/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Iolani Palace.

The tides often deter visitors from traveling to Mont-Saint-Michel in France, so a virtual tour is a great way to explore without getting wet.

caption Mont-Saint-Michel sits on an island off of France. source Helen Hotson / Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit Mont-Saint-Michel.

Virtually visit one of the largest castles in the world: Malbork Castle in Poland.

caption It sits on 44 acres. source fotorince/Shutterstock

Click here to virtually visit Malbork Castle, Poland.

Enjoy the virtual sunshine on a tour through Johnstown Castle.

caption The castle is located in Ireland. source Hoberman Collection/Getty Images

Click here to virtually visit Johnstown Castle.