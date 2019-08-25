Take a tour of the private jet that a billionaire CEO flies around the world

- source
- Thomas Flohr, founder and CEO of private aviation charter company VistaJet, spends more than 800 hours a year in the air over about 150 days, traveling mostly for business as he runs VistaJet’s operations throughout the world.
- VistaJet has more than 70 private jets of various sizes and ranges, but one of them – a Bombardier Global 6000 business jet – is used exclusively by Flohr.
- On our way to a meeting with Flohr, Business Insider recently had a chance to take a tour of the jet while it was parked on the tarmac at Teterboro Airport – one of the main airports for private jets in the New York City area.
- Scroll down for a walkthrough of the luxurious jet, from the dining and conference tables, to the private bedroom.
Meet the Bombardier Global 6000
With a 6,000 nautical-mile range and the ability to fly at Mach 0.89, the jet is a dynamic option for VIPs and executives.
This particular jet, registration 9H-VTD, belongs to VistaJet, a global private air charter company.
It’s a fairly young plane, delivered to the company in March 2016.
The Global 6000 is the third generation of Bombardier’s Global Express line of business jets.
The two Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 turbofan engines offer a powerful 14,750 pounds of thrust …
… While its advanced flexible wing and high wing loading offer a smooth, comfortable ride.
This particular jet is exclusively used by VistaJet’s CEO and founder, Thomas Flohr.
As soon as you step on board, you’ll see a large galley area, typically staffed by a flight attendant. Just past that …
… Is the main passenger cabin.
The jet can carry up to 17 passengers, but the cabin is modular and can easily be reconfigured between flights based on the customer’s needs.
Whether you’d like a single dining table or desk …
… Or a setup for dinner for two…
… The jet can be reconfigured in a number of different ways.
You can even have a conference table on board.
The main cabin is spacious and impressive …
… but then there’s the “second cabin.”
Typically used as a stateroom, the aft (rear) part of the passenger compartment can also be used as a secondary, smaller cabin …
… Or a bedroom. Flohr typically uses this configuration to be able to catch some sleep on overnight flights.
The cabin on the 6000 is impressive overall …
… Who wouldn’t want a luxurious setup like this on their next flight?
The Global 6000 has a number of features to help passengers stay comfortable.
Seats are ergonomically designed, and feature smart touches like higher armrests and what Bombardier describes as an “impeccably shaped backrest.”
The plane has plenty of high-tech touches, including easy-to-access entertainment and lighting controls.
And iPod Touch remotes stored discreetly throughout the cabin offering complete control over things like lighting, temperature, volume, programming in-flight monitors, flight information, and more.
The flight deck is similarly high-tech, with advanced avionics displays and controls …
… And design-oriented touches, like double-stitched leather and brushed metallic accents on the controls.
There’s also a crew-rest compartment near the galley, letting pilots take turns resting during long-haul flights. The plane is luxurious and advanced from front to back …
… Even in the lavatory.
