Visually Impaired Photographers Contribute Their ‘Intuitive’ Talents To MSIG’s 2020 Calendar

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 9 December 2019 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, has partnered with four visually impaired photographers to create its 2020 calendar. The calendar, themed on the topic of road safety, features 12 unique and quirky pictures that are intended to help people think about safe journeys from different perspectives.

The four artists, with differing levels of visual impairment, have to rely on their other senses creating thoughtful and intriguing images which, in this case, put a spotlight on the issue of road safety, encouraging people to recognise that safe journeys are different for everyone. The participants were selected from a special Plus Community Partnership Sensory Photography pilot programme (the first in Malaysia), based upon their individual strengths in visualisation and conceptualisation.

Mr. Chua Seck Guan, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Malaysia, said, “As one of the largest motor insurers in Malaysia and a supporter of UN Sustainable Development Goal 3, we are doing our bit to raise awareness of the issue of road safety with the ultimate goal of halving the number of road accidents in 2020. The calendar is one of several initiatives we are undertaking to bring attention to this topic. We are delighted to be working with the under-served visually impaired community, creating an opportunity for some of them to participate in this project, demonstrating their talent, expressing their worldviews and gain a new audience for their art.”

The 12 images, captured from across Malaysia, provide visual stories and are accompanied by thought provoking captions which capture the photographers’ thinking in taking each image.

Mr. Chua Seck Guan concluded, “Printing and distributing these calendars will not by itself affect change, but we do believe that the sentiments they convey on road safety will serve as useful reminders to our community throughout the year, keeping the issue in perspective. We also felt that this initiative would double as an opportunity to reach out and raise up the visually impaired community in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, which is focused on creating opportunities for all”.

The four photographers who contributed to MSIG’s 2020 calendar collection are:

Rashidi Bin Abdullah – Impaired with tunnel vision and regressing visibility, Rashidi is drawn to the illusion of shapes and perspectives in his photography. He captures new stories in a world of intriguing patterns and people. Rashidi has written a book ‘Monolog Budak Buta’ (Monologue of a Blind Boy) which combines poetry and photography to convey his experience as a disabled person. He lectures regularly at juvenile detention centres as a motivational speaker.

Vivian Kwek Chu Lan – Impaired with extreme low vision and severely impacted night vision, Vivian enjoys outdoor photography. Her subjects are steeped in thought, capturing the world at large and the humans who make their way through. Vivian is an organiser and coordinator of activities for the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) community.

Svivabalan A/L Selvarajan – Sviva’s visual impairment permits only blurred forms and recognition is by extreme close-up. As a photographer, he has a quirky sense of humour and experiments with unusual compositions in common spaces. Sviva is a keen chess player and has an ambition to become a chess master. As a chess player he participated in the SUKMA games.

Theng Tze Young – Totally blind since a car accident, Theng sets a purposeful example that, despite all odds, unexpected achievements are possible. Guided by touch and hearing, he consistently uses emotion as the lens. He became involved in sensory photography to set an example to his daughter and show that you can overcome challenges to achieve your dreams.

To view a digital copy of MSIG Malaysia’s 2020 Calendar and the photographic work that accompanies it, please visit https://www.msig.com.my/about/news-media/visually-impaired-photographers-contribute-their-intuitive-talents-to-msigs-2020-calendar





About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD), one of the top ten** general insurers in the world.

With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.

MSIG Malaysia’s expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2018 “Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia” award* in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the “General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

*As of Dec 2018

**Fortune Global 500, 2018.