A massive coconut-water brand is threatening to send urine to a critic on Twitter who said he’d rather drink ‘piss than coconut water’

The coconut-water brand Vita Coco is threatening to send its social-media manager’s urine to a Twitter critic.

“I would rather drink your social media persons piss than coconut water,” the writer Tony Posnanski tweeted at Vita Coco.

Vita Coco responded with an image of a young woman in a bathroom holding a jug of what appears to be urine. The photo is accompanied by one word: “Address?”

Posnanski told Business Insider that he gave Vita Coco the White House address as the destination for the jug of urine.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vita Coco is taking brand Twitter feuds to a new level.

The writer Tony Posnanski likely did not expect much of a response on Wednesday when he tweeted that Vita Coco’s product “is nasty like all coconut water.”

At first, Vita Coco played nice, offering to send Posnanski some coconut water.

“F— that. Save that nasty s— for someone else. I would rather drink your social media persons piss than coconut water,” Posnanski responded.

Vita Coco responded on Twitter with an image of a young woman in a bathroom holding a Vita Coco-branded jug full of what appears to be urine. The photo is accompanied by one word: “Address?”

caption Vita Coco’s viral tweet. source Vita Coco/Twitter

According to Vita Coco, the woman in the photo is the brand’s community coordinator, Lane Rawlings.

The exchange quickly went viral, as Posnanski and others marveled at the state of Twitter in 2019. In its first hour, the tweet was liked more than 3,000 times.

I GOT OWNED BY COCONUT WATER TODAY IS THE WORST DAY EVER! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 15, 2019

wendys: savage clapback vitacoco: hold my pee — #1 samir (@samir) May 15, 2019

Incredible level of commitment from a brand https://t.co/5uRPT8Z1Ol — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 15, 2019

When asked for comment via direct message by Business Insider, Posnanski said: “Please add that coconut water is the Miracle Whip of beverages. And that I got owned. Hard.”

Posnanski said he gave Vita Coco the White House’s address as the destination for the jug of urine.

Vita Coco, for its part, now has a new profile picture – Rawlings holding the jug of urine.

In a direct message to Business Insider, Allison Finazzo, Vita Coco’s brand director, confirmed that the tweet was part of the company’s new “Impossible to Hate” campaign.

“We just launched a new campaign called Impossible to Hate, and to prove this claim, we created an algorithm to find the most negative people on the internet, and then had them try it live,” Finazzo said. “Because if they don’t hate it, no one will.”

“We were going to try and impress Tony with Vita Coco Pressed, because he had previously written about how disgusting coconut water was,” Finazzo continued. “But, he said he would rather drink our social media person’s piss. And at Vita Coco, we’ll go to great lengths to prove a hater wrong.”

Vita Coco is one of the biggest players in the growing coconut-water industry, raising $17.8 million in funding since it was founded in 2005.