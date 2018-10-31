People are vaping vitamins as part of a new trend, but health experts warn it could do more harm than good

caption Vaping vitamins in the latest trend, but health experts are wary. source deineka / Shutterstock

The concept of vaping vitamins has increasingly been causing a stir in the wellness community.

The companies behind the vapes promise that all your basic nutrient needs are just a puff away.

However, there is no substantial scientific research to back up these claims, and health experts aren’t convinced.

The wellness industry loves nothing more than a new development designed to help them in their quest for ultimate health.

From nootropics to turmeric lattes, the health-conscious among us are always looking for the magic pill that will transform our mental and physical wellbeing.

The latest trend to emerge isn’t a pill at all, but rather a puff of smoke; enter, vitamin vaping – essentially, inhaling vitamins.

The companies leading the charge, such as VitaminVape, Breathe, and Vitastik, hope that vaping will replace vitamin infusions, pills, and injections.

However, with relatively little research into the idea, health experts aren’t convinced.

Nicotine and tobacco-free, vitamin vapes are designed to help you reach your daily nutrient goals in a fruity-flavoured puff of smoke.

VitaminVape, for example, sells B12 vapour, which it says will allegedly result in improved nerve function, cell health, and energy levels.

The companies claim studies have proved that breathing in vitamins is more efficient than taking them orally.

However, most of the research lauded as scientific backing of their products actually relate to the benefits of the vitamins themselves, and not of vaping them.

What’s more, the small amount of research that has been done into inhaling vitamin mists was mostly carried out in the 1950s and 1960s – and none has been conducted looking at vaping vitamins specifically.

Not only are the supposed health benefits of vitamin vapes unproven, but some respiratory health experts fear they may actually do more harm than good.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2017 which looked at the link between the use of B vitamins and lung cancer risk further supported the theory that taking too much of certain vitamins can be harmful.

It’s worth nothing that at $45 for three disposable Breathe “pens,” vaping vitamins also certainly isn’t a cheap habit to take up.

“To me, [using vitamins and nutrients] is a marketing ploy to sell this product and make it look healthier. Consumers associate vitamins with health,” Regan Bailey, a nutritional epidemiologist at Purdue University, told Scientific American.

“These products might be completely safe, but they might not be. We know literally nothing about the safety or efficacy of inhaling vitamins.”

Other nutrition experts point out that no supplement, vape, or IV vitamin drip can ever compare to eating a nutritious, balanced diet.

“The problem with a ‘vitamin vape’ is that there is nowhere near enough research to determine if they are even safe,” registered associate nutritionist and Re-Nourish author Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc ANutr told INSIDER.

“Even supplements come secondary to whole foods as they are not always bioavailable to the body. The key to good health is not hiding in a vaping product and nothing will be able to compete with a well balanced diet that includes complex carbs, protein, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables.”