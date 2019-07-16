Vitamix’s new and renewed blenders are on sale for Prime Day 2019 — here are the best deals

source Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to see for yourself what the hype around Vitamix is all about, Prime Day 2019 is the time to do it. The high-end blender company is offering up to 38% off a few of its top models. But, you need to act quickly since the deals end on July 16.

Vitamix is driven by one goal alone: to make the best blenders possible. The company doesn’t skimp on materials. Consequently, its products tend to cost more than your average wedding-present blender. However, you can rest assured that your purchase will last you many years into the future. And, if it doesn’t, Vitamix offers warranties of at least seven years on new blenders.

I use a Vitamix Ascent Series blender in my kitchen, and I couldn’t be happier. The motor is heavy-duty enough that it can handle the tasks of a food processor or stand mixer. Because of this, it’s a great tool for people with limited kitchen space. The blender is also ideal for kitchen gadget nerds who want the best of everything. Plus, it’s an attractive conversation piece when displayed on your countertop.

One of the cool tricks people often talk about with the 5200 blenders is that they can make soup. Steaming-hot soup. The friction from the blades brings the soup up to temperature. Of course, this only works for soups with uniform consistency. The 5200 has a roomy 64-ounce container that is shaped just right to create the coveted vortex needed for optimal blending. The blades are made of aircraft-grade stainless steel that makes quick work of ice and other difficult materials. Vitamix backs this model with a 7-year full warranty.

Amazon offers a number of “renewed” Vitamix blenders, which it claims work just like the brand-new unit. Amazon backs each pre-owned product with a 90-day guarantee. This renewed Venturist V1200 has several high-end functions. For instance, the built-in wireless connectivity adjusts the blending times based on the container you use. In addition to the low-profile 64-ounce container, the blender comes with a 20-ounce container cup. There’s also a built-in digital timer so you can attend to other kitchen tasks while blending.

For just $180, you can own a like-new Vitamix blender. The Explorian, which costs $342.29 brand new, features all of the same trademark Vitamix features found in the pricier models: low-profile optimally-shaped 64-ounce container, hardened aircraft-quality stainless steel blades, and it self-cleans with a drop of dish soap, warm water, and 30 seconds of blending. This is an excellent workhorse for anyone interested in giving Vitamix a try. It makes everything from nut butters and frozen desserts to baby food and hot soups.

