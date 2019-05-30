A Canadian who won a $5 million lottery jackpot says he’s keeping his job as a janitor

caption Vito Halasan. source British Columbia Lottery Corporation

Vito Halasan, 58, won $7 million CAD ($5 million USD) in a British Columbia Lottery drawing on April 27 and picked up his winnings earlier this month.

He said he plans to keep his job as a janitor but might scale back his hours.

Halasan, who moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2009, said he plans to use his winnings to take care of his three children and four grandchildren.

“I remember scanning my ticket and seeing all these numbers,” Halasan, who moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2009, said according to a press release by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. “I have really blurry vision, so I had to hold the ticket right up to my face. I couldn’t believe it.”

Halasan, who now lives in Surrey, said he plans to use his winnings to take care of his three children and four grandchildren.

“Now we’ll be able to buy a nice house for my children and grandchildren,” he said.

He said he has no plans to leave his janitorial job, but will scale back his hours.

Halasan said that he called his daughter in panic after realizing he had won millions of dollars.

“He sat me down at the table,” his daughter said. “And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million [in Canadian dollars].”

His big win came just days after his 58th birthday.