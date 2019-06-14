These $13 leggings have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with almost 4,000 reviews — I have several pairs and they live up to the hype

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

VIV Collection’s leggings are on Amazon for just $14, and they are the best I have ever worn.

They have a 4.3 star review with almost 4,000 reviews on the online retailer’s website.

Constructed out of buttery soft and totally opaque fabric and featuring a flattering high waist, they are made to fit women of all shapes and sizes.

They’re also available in almost 50 colors and patterns.

Black leggings are a universal staple in almost every woman’s closet. They can be worn a million different ways, day or night, with sneakers or stilettos and still match pretty much anything imaginable – their versatility knows no bounds.

However, not all black leggings are created equal – something I’ve learned the hard way. Throughout my time on this planet, I’ve spent thousands of dollars on my quest to find the perfect pair – soft as butter but not flimsy, fade-resistant, designed to keep my dreaded muffin-top at bay, and opaque enough to avoid a humiliating wardrobe malfunction.

While this doesn’t seem to be asking a lot, it actually is – I’ve got about 15 pairs of lonely leggings purchased everywhere from Costco to Barneys New York stacked in my closet to prove it.

Because Amazon reviewers rarely fail me, I decided to give one of their most highly-rated leggings a chance – VIV Collection Brushed Buttery Soft Leggings. With almost 4,000 reviews, a 4.3-star rating, and a $13.99 price tag, I didn’t have much to lose.

Amazon reviewers, you guys were not wrong.

Material

First of all, these leggings come in about 50 different colors and patterns, and are made out of a 92% polyester and 8% Spandex blend. Many reviewers compare them to the popular second-skin feeling LuLaRoe leggings, which you might’ve seen being hawked by one of your friends on Facebook. Since I’m more of a black leggings-only gal, I haven’t tried out any of the other colors and prints, but judging from reviewers, they seem to be pretty epic as well.

I’m going to admit, my expectations were not very high when I opened the package, as I have been let down by so many leggings in the past. However, as soon as my fingers swept across the fabric, I realized that things could be different this time. These leggings felt as buttery soft as some of my $50+ leggings, such as ones from Splendid. They seriously feel like well-moisturized skin.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Sizing and fit

VIV leggings are available in two sizes: “One Size,” which fits anyone from a size 0 or XS to 12 or L, and “Plus,” for sizes 14 to 24. I was a little nervous about the sizing situation. How can one pair of leggings fit women so drastically different in size and body shape? It just doesn’t make sense.

To give you an idea, I’m usually somewhere between a small and a medium in bottoms, and I’m 5-feet-10 with pretty slender legs. While my tummy used to be totally flat, after two children, I have to admit that it isn’t anymore – and that is not something I want to show off.

The second I slipped these pups on, I was in leggings heaven.

A style aspect that immediately struck me as genius was how the leggings were designed with a high waist and forgiving waistband. They didn’t cut into skin, so I didn’t get that dreaded muffin top. Somehow, they manage to stay up without needing to be tied or tighten around my midsection too. It’s seriously brilliant and the result is a super flattering and seamless look.

Despite my initial sizing worries, they actually fit perfectly – and judging by the testimonials and photos from other women of every body shape and size – they seriously are the real deal when it comes to their two-size-fits-all promise. That 8% Spandex is working its magic.

Again, these leggings do have that second skin feel to them, so while they fit snuggly, they didn’t feel tight and uncomfortable. The length is also awesome. Because of my long legs, it can be a struggle finding pants long enough that extend down to my ankles, and these definitely passed the test.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that there is no woman on the planet who wants to unintentionally show off her body or underwear when bending over in black leggings. I am excited to announce that the VIV leggings are totally opaque – I definitely put them to the test both intentionally in the comfort of my home and unintentionally running errands.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The bottom line

I now own a few pairs of these leggings because I’m totally obsessed and always want a clean pair in my closet. I have washed each pair several times in the regular cycle with other dark clothes for more than a year, and miraculously enough, they’ve maintained their color, shape, and quality really well. In fact, they’re possibly getting softer with age.

This was all pretty surprising to me, because in my experience, black leggings have a very short lifespan. Threads come undone, colors fades, and even the most expensive of the bunch fall apart. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of black (or patterned) leggings, consider your search over because there’s no need to splurge on more expensive styles when you can own these for less than $15.

Just a warning though – VIV Collection leggings are sort of an addiction, so once you start buying them, you might not be able to stop.