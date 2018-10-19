Viventis Takes Home “Asia’s Most Promising SMEs” Award

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 19 October 2018 – Viventis has grown into a major player in the field of recruitment and human capital solutions for 17 years. Fueled by its mission to “ignite careers”, it has become the first of its kind to center on career well-being as a focal point in managing and developing careers. Viventis has built its strategy around core values of agility, career, and collaboration. This has proved to be critical in helping the company adapt to the disruptive business environment and utilize technology as a driving force for change.









Viventis Search Asia’s Executive Director Yu Ming Chin receives the award on stage on behalf of the whole organization

This 2018, its efforts to disrupt the human capital industry was recognized as it won the “Asia’s Most Promising SMEs” award at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards in Singapore. The award recognizes an aspiring small-to-medium enterprise with clear business direction, strong initiatives in driving growth, and immense potential for future growth and job creation. An esteemed panel of business leaders from across the region evaluates nominees not only based on their profitability and excellent corporate performance, but also on their vision on how to sustain success and share this for the common good.

Viventis wins with its game-changing strategy focused on “The Future of Career Creation”. This symbolizes the renaissance of the human profession where people prepare for the 4th industrial revolution and anchor on establishing mastery, autonomy, and purpose. They foresaw a massive change in the industry and redefined its entire business to help individuals and organizations be future-ready in the age of disruption. “We took this leap to ensure that they are not displaced by technology but instead learn to maximize it in enhancing the new civilization of mankind,” says Executive Director Yu Ming Chin.

He adds:

“We do not see the future as a takeover of AI and technology but as a new renaissance of human profession wherein the mastery that we try to build through capability and technology helps individuals reach a higher purpose imbued by career well-being. This has become the defining and perennial value for success and happiness, built on the root of vocation.”

The recognition serves as an inspiration for all of Viventis, its partners, clients and candidates. The spark they have ignited in the human capital industry continues to burn and will usher in this new era of passionate profession and career fulfillment.