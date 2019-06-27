One of the most innovative companies out of China just introduced new tech that can fully charge a smartphone in just over 10 minutes

caption Vivo has been taking the smartphone world by storm. source Vivo

Vivo, one of the most interesting tech companies out of China, just debuted new super-fast charging technology at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019.

Vivo’s new tech can fully charge a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in about 13 minutes.

Most smartphones have batteries with smaller capacities than that – the massive iPhone XS Max, for example, has 3,174 mAh battery.

Earlier this year, we covered one of the most interesting tech companies to come out of China, called Vivo.

While it may not have name recognition, Vivo has been taking the smartphone world by storm over the past year.

And at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, which is taking place this week, the company unveiled the fastest charging tech we’ve seen yet.

If you’ve never heard of Vivo, it was actually the first tech company to debut a phone with a fingerprint scanner hidden underneath its display.

Now, lots of phones use this under-screen fingerprint tech, including Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and the OnePlus 6T.

Vivo is working to make its under-display fingerprint scanners even bigger, so you can put your finger on any part of the phone’s screen to unlock the device.

Vivo has also been working on a futuristic concept phone that has no bezels, and no notch for a selfie camera.

The Apex Full View has a big beautiful screen, a selfie camera that appears when you need it, and even lacks a traditional speaker; it uses bone-conduction technology to pass sounds along to you.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019 this week, Vivo took the wraps off its new charging technology, called Super FlashCharge 120W.

The technology hasn’t been announced for any commercial phones just yet, but Vivo says Super FlashCharge 120W can fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes, which is <i>incredibly</i> fast.

Keep in mind, most phones have battery capacities smaller than 4,000 mAh. Even the massive iPhone XS Max has a 3,174 mAh battery.

As a reference point, Huawei earlier this year debuted its own fast-charging tech for the foldable Mate X smartphone, which can fully charge that phone’s 4,500 mAh battery within 30 to 40 minutes.

Even Apple’s own fast-charging tech can only charge the iPhone XS, with its relatively small 2,658 mAh battery, to 50% in 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Vivo’s new tech takes about five minutes to charge a smartphone to 50%.

Vivo’s Super FlashCharge tech uses a custom USB-C cable, paired with a 120-watt power charger, to achieve these incredible speeds.

It’s unclear when we’ll see Vivo’s fast-charging solution in a commercially available product — but be warned: fast charging is believed to expedite the deterioration of your phone’s battery.

The long-term effects of fast-charging are still unclear, but some studies say that fast-charging your batteries make them die a lot faster.

Our recommendation: As cool as fast-charging is, you should only use it when you need it. Otherwise, using traditional “slow” chargers at night or during the day to top off your device will help it last a lot longer.