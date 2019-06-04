Vivo’s new Y17 has 3 AI cameras and costs just $299 – but only one telco in Singapore sells it

The Y17 is available in two colours: Mystic Purple and Mineral Blue. Vivo

These days, it’s not difficult to find a smartphone that comes with good cameras and reliable functions, but there’s often a hefty price tag attached to those features.

Enter the Vivo Y17, which costs just S$299 (US$219) and has (what seems to be the new standard) three camera lenses.

In Singapore, the Y17 – in Mystic Purple and Mineral Blue – is sold only at authorised retailers and through one telco – M1.

In a statement on Tuesday (June 4), Vivo said the Y17’s three artificial intelligence (AI) cameras are: a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP super wide-angle camera that can expand the camera’s view to up to 120 degrees.

The phone’s 20MP front camera is also fitted with an AI face beauty function that helps to enhance a user’s facial features, the Chinese phone maker said.

It has a total storage space of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, Vivo said.

For an immersive gaming or video experience, the Y17 has a 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It also has a screen ratio of 89 per cent.

Vivo also claims the Y17 will be able to last users up to 17-and-a-half hours of normal usage on a full charge, thanks to its 5000mAh battery.

In addition, the dual-engine fast charging technology comes with nine charging protection technologies that protects both the battery and charging process.

The ultra-game mode – an additional perk for gamers – allocates the phone’s system resources to prioritise game performance when competition mode is activated, while the dual-turbo feature reduces frame-drop to for a smoother gaming experience.

The phone will also integrate Vivo’s customized operating system Funtouch OS 9.

