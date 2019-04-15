Vizio is discounting a handful of great 4K TVs up to 75 inches — save up to $200 this week

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source YouTube / Vizio

Vizio is known for offering great TVs at affordable prices, and for a limited time its prices are even more affordable thanks to a series of deals.

TVs range from the 55-inch E-Series TV, to the much larger 75-inch P-Series TV, which offers all the bells and whistles you would expect from a high-end 4K TV.

Vizio has long been known for offering high-quality TVs at reasonable prices, but for a limited time those prices are even lower. Vizio is offering a number of its TVs on sale through retailers including Best Buy and Walmart.

The deals are perfect for those looking for a large TV for their home, with TV sizes starting at an already-huge 55 inches and ranging up to a massive 75 inches. That should be more than big enough for the vast majority of households.

So which TV models in particular are on sale?

Well, sales start with the Vizio E55-F1, which is a 55-inch TV with a 4K resolution and support for HDR. The Vizio E-Series in general may not have all the features as the higher-end P-Series, but it still offers voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa, and Vizio’s SmartCast OS software. You can get the Vizio E55-F1 for $469.99 from Best Buy, which is $30 off the original price of $499.99.

Next up is the slightly more expensive Vizio P65-F1, which is part of Vizio’s P-Series and has a massive 65-inch display. The TV also has a 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision HDR, along with an Active Full Array Pro backlight with a hefty 100 local dimming zones – and the result should be deep and dark black levels, which always helps with a good image. Like Vizio’s cheaper TVs, the P65-F1 also has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. The TV also offers a beautiful, thin-bezel design. The Vizio P65-F1 is available for $999.99 from Best Buy, or $998 from Walmart.

Perhaps the 65-inch display isn’t big enough for you, in which case you might consider the Vizio P75-F1, which steps the display size up to a hefty 75 inches. The P75-F1 offers everything you get in the P65-F1, apart from the larger display and 120 dimming zones instead of 100; so if you liked the look of the P65, but wanted a slightly larger screen, then this is the TV for you. You can get the Vizio P75-F1 for $1,649 from Best Buy, or $1,648 from Walmart.

Buy the Vizio E55-F1 for $469.99 from Best Buy [You save $30 off usual price]