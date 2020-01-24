Vizio’s 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they’re up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl

source Amazon

Vizio’s 4K TVs are known for their great value, offering advanced picture performance at very competitive prices.

The company’s highly-rated Quantum TV lineup is now on sale just in time for the Super Bowl on February 2.

Displays are available in sizes as large as 75 inches, making them a great buy for viewing parties.

Deals are now live through Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, and Sam’s Club – with select models up to $700 off their regular price.

Looking for a new big-screen TV to impress guests at your upcoming Super Bowl party? Vizio’s 4K Quantum TVs are a perfect solution, and the lineup is now on sale through several retailers.

With advanced picture features like local dimming, quantum dots, and HDR, Vizio’s M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X TVs offer great image quality. Best of all, some of the discounted TVs are available in sizes as big as 75 inches. With a screen that large, all your guests will be able to enjoy a great view of the big game.

It’s not clear how long all of these discounts will last, but most of the deals will likely run until the Super Bowl kicks off on February 2. Participating retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

Here are the best Vizio TV deals for the Super Bowl:

Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV – $150 off at Best Buy

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV – $300 to $700 off at Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and Amazon

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K TV – $230 to $500 off at Costco and Sam’s Club

Read more details on these Super Bowl TV deals below:

Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV

source Best Buy

If you’re looking for a good 4K TV for your Super Bowl party without breaking the bank, Vizio’s M-Series Quantum is a great option. The 65-inch model already offers impressive value at its regular price of $799.99, but Best Buy’s current sale price of $649.99 makes it an even better deal.

At that price, the M-Series Quantum is now one of the most affordable TVs on the market to include quantum dots and full-array local dimming. Those features enable the display to produce expanded colors and superior contrast with up to 90 zones and up to 600 nits of brightness. This means, that in addition to being a great TV for watching the Super Bowl on, the M-Series Quantum is also a fantastic entry-level home theater TV for 4K HDR movies and streaming.

It should be noted, however, that the M-Series only has a 60Hz refresh rate and does include a motion interpolation feature. Though not great for movies, motion interpolation can make sports look smoother. If you want to watch the Super Bowl with motion smoothing, you’ll need to opt for the more expensive P-Series Quantum or P-Series Quantum X.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV

source Amazon

For buyers who want a really big screen, Vizio’s 75-inch P-Series Quantum 4K TV is a perfect fit for any Super Bowl party. At that size, your display is sure to offer all your guests a great view of the big game. The 75-inch TV is on sale now for $1,299 at Best Buy, Costco, and Amazon. That’s a $700 off Best Buy’s regular price.

Beyond its large size, the P-Series Quantum also offers wide colors, up to 240 dimming zones, and an even brighter 1200 nit image compared to the less expensive M-Series Quantum – making it a fantastic TV for sports events and home theater viewing. It also offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate with motion interpolation for smoother playback when watching sports.

Though not quite as likely to impress your Super Bowl party guests, if you need to save some space and money, the 65-inch model is also on sale for a current price of $899.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K TV

source Amazon

Vizio’s flagship P-Series Quantum X is one of the most impressive 4K TVs on the market right now. The 75-inch model is now on sale through Costco for $1,699.99. Considering its size and advanced features, that’s a fantastic deal.

With support for up to 2700 nits, the P-Series Quantum X can get brighter than almost any other 4K TV there is. This makes it a perfect fit for Super Bowl parties in bright rooms. If you like to use motion smoothing when watching sports, the TV also features a 120Hz panel. Like the rest of the Quantum lineup, this model includes local dimming and expanded colors as well, but it takes these features even further with up to 480 zones. This means, that when your guests head home and your ready to dim the lights for movie watching, the P-Series Quantum X will provide exceptional 4K HDR home theater performance.

A less expensive 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,069.99 through Costco or just $999 if you’re a Sam’s Club member.

For even more display recommendations perfect for the Super Bowl, be sure to check out our guide to the Best 4K TVs.