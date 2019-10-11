Vizio’s 65-inch E-Series 4K TV is on sale for $500 at Best Buy and Walmart right now

source Best Buy/Buisness Insider

Vizio has been making some of the best value-for-money TVs of the past few years, and for a limited time, one of its ultra-affordable TVs is on sale at Best Buy and Walmart.

The 65-inch Vizio E-Series TV is now available for $499.99 instead of the original list prices of $629.99 and $798 at Best Buy and Walmart respectively.

There are plenty of things to love about the Vizio E-Series. As you would expect from a TV in 2019, the TV offers a 4K resolution and support for HDR video, so you’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite content the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

The TV also has Vizio’s UltraBright 400 tech built in, offering up to 400 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate that should make for smooth motion – even in fast-paced action scenes.

It comes with Vizio’s SmartCast operating system, which allows you to install all your favorite video streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and so on.

SmartCast can also connect to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can control certain aspects of your TV with your voice – which can seriously come in handy for those who already have Assistant or Alexa setups in their home. The TV also has Chromecast built into it, allowing you to easily stream content from your compatible phone or computer.

All in all, it’s a great TV that’s on sale for a very affordable price. We don’t know how long the deal will last, so be sure to check it out soon if you’re interested.