Walmart is discounting Vizio’s 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV by $50 right now — and you get free 1-day shipping

source Vizio

The Vizio M-Series Quantum 55-inch 4K TV offers an excellent image quality at a relatively affordable price.

The TV also offers some smart features that help it integrate with your smart home and stream content from your devices.

For a limited time, that low price is even lower than usual at Walmart – you can save $50 on the TV.

You’ll also get free 1-day shipping to sweeten the deal.

Vizio has been building some of the best budget TVs for the past few years, and the Vizio M-Series is one of its best affordable 4K models. For a limited time, Walmart is discounting the 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum TV by $50 – bringing the total price to an even more affordable $498. You’ll also get free 1-day shipping.

There are plenty of things that make the Vizio M-Series Quantum such a great TV, especially in this price range. As you would expect, this TV offers a 4K resolution and supports HDR to produce excellent images, but it goes a step further too. The TV leverages quantum dot technology to ensure that colors are bright and vivid, plus it boasts 16 dimming zones, which help ensure that black levels are deep and natural.

The M-Series Quantum TV is smart too – it ships with Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 platform, which allows you to easily download your favorite streaming apps and services. If you can’t find content on the TV itself, you can stream it from your phone using Chromecast or AirPlay 2.

SmartCast integrates with the rest of your smart home too, so you can link it to the Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and even Apple’s HomeKit, allowing you to control certain aspects of the TV using your voice.

As mentioned, the 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum is on sale for $50 off with free 1-day shipping included, and you can get it using the link below. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you may want to act fast.