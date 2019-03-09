Best Buy and Walmart are offering amazing deals on Vizio P-series 4K TVs this weekend

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Vizio

If you’re looking for a top-tier TV with excellent image quality, the Vizio P-series is an excellent way to go.

For a limited time, Best Buy and Walmart are offering amazing deals on different Vizio P-series models.

The TVs offer everything you would expect from a high-end TV in 2019 – including 4K resolution, HDR support, and more.

TVs have changed a ton over the past few years, with the rise of 4K resolutions and new HDR technology. Have you been able to keep up with the latest TV tech? If not, now might be the time to catch up thanks to these sweet deals on the 65-inch and 75-inch models in the Vizio P-series.

The Vizio P65-F1 and Vizio P75-F1 are both ultra high-end TVs, with a lot going for them. Previously the Vizio P65-F1 was selling for as much as $1,100; it’s now available for $998 from Walmart, representing savings of around $100. Perhaps even more impressive is the discount on the larger P75-F1, which is now $1,699.99 from Best Buy, which is a massive $300 off the original price of $1,999.99.

The two TV models are very similar in their features, with the only real difference being the screen size. The Vizio P65-F1 offers a huge 65-inch display, while the P75-F1 steps things up to an even bigger 75-inch display.

Both TVs offer a 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision HDR, meaning you’ll get bright, vivid colors and a pristine viewing experience. On top of that, the TVs boast a high-performance Active Full Array Pro backlight, which includes 100 dimming zones to help produce deep, dark black levels. They also have Vizio’s Smart TV, meaning you can watch from services like Netflix or YouTube without needing a third-party streaming device. And, the TVs are beautifully designed too – featuring ultra-thin bezels and plenty of connectivity thanks to the five HDMI ports.

Both TVs have gotten excellent reviews since their release, with some reviewers arguing that you simply can’t get better picture quality at this price.