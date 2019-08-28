Vizio’s 65-inch 4K TV is $800 off at Walmart right now — you can get it for $1,398

source Walmart

source Walmart

The Vizio P-Series has been hailed for its excellent image quality and relatively affordable price.

Its 65-inch Quantum X 4K TV boasts vivid colors and deep black levels.

The TV is also super smart, thanks to Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 platform, which supports Google Cast and most streaming apps.

For a limited time, the TV is even more affordable than ever, thanks to an $800 discount at Walmart.

It’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested in getting the TV for $1,398 instead of its original price of $2,198.

Vizio TVs have been getting better and better over the last few years, and the Vizio P-Series offers an incredible image quality at a relatively good price. And now, for a limited time, the 65-inch P-Series Quantum X is on sale at Walmart for a whopping $800 off its normal price.

This particular model, the PX65-G1, has a ton to offer. The TV has a huge 65-inch 4K screen, which should be more than big enough for the vast majority of people. Perhaps the best thing about Vizio’s recent TVs is the use of Quantum Color technology, which produces vivid, bright colors.

The TV also has excellent contrast and super deep black levels, thanks to local dimming, which allows the TV to adjust the backlight of the OLED panel based on what’s being displayed on the screen. The Quantum X TV has 384 local dimming zones that intelligently adjust to offer black levels that rival those of much more expensive OLED panels.

The P-Series Quantum X is pretty smart too. The TV features Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 smart TV platform, which has Google Cast built right into it, making it easy to stream content from your computer or smartphone. You’ll also be able to download your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu, and the software can integrate with Alexa or Google Assistant for better voice control.

The best thing about the TV is how inexpensive it is right now. While it normally costs $2,198, the TV is on sale for a much more affordable $1,398 right now. At this price, it pretty much beats out any other TV in this price range.