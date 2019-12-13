Vizio’s new 4K TV is one of the best home theater displays you can buy for under $1,000 — here’s our full review

caption The Vizio P-Series Quantum in use. source Amazon

caption The Vizio P-Series Quantum in use. source Amazon

Vizio’s 2019 P-Series Quantum TV offers 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision support, full array local dimming, quantum dot color, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness – all making it a great fit for home theater buyers.

With deep black levels and punchy highlights, the display bests several more expensive models from the competition.

Viewing angles aren’t the widest and the smart TV interface isn’t the best, but this is one of the best performing HDR TVs there is for the price.

Over the years, Vizio has made quite a name for itself as a reliable bang-for-your-buck display manufacturer, offering affordable TV models with high-end picture quality and extra features. Now, with its 2019 Quantum TV collection, the company is at it again – this time by bringing premium quantum dot color technology to a more mainstream price point.

Sitting right between the flagship P-Series Quantum X and the entry-level M-Series Quantum, the P-Series Quantum serves as a fine example of everything the lineup gets right. The new model also offers some key improvements over last year’s P-Series TV while maintaining a very attractive MSRP of $1,099.99 and an even more tempting current sale price of $899.99.

Though there is some tough competition from TCL’s new value-priced displays, the performance here is hard to beat for a 65-inch TV under $1,500. Simply put, this is one of the best mid-range 4K HDR TVs you can buy this year.

Design

caption The Vizio P-Series Quantum features aluminum left and right feet stands. source Amazon

It might not look as fancy as some more expensive sets from other manufacturers, but the P-Series Quantum is still pretty easy on the eyes. The display features a clean, industrial design style with rather thin black borders on the top, left, and right edges of the panel. A larger silver bezel sits on the bottom, and the side of the display has a textured trim.

The TV’s profile comes out to around 2.5 inches at its thickest point, which is a bit bigger than some edge-lit LCD or OLED TVs. If you want a super-slim panel, you’ll have to opt for one of those display types instead. Silver aluminum left and right feet stands are also included and must be screwed into the bottom of the panel after unpacking. Unlike some pedestal stand options, the separate feet should make it pretty easy for you to place a sound bar in front of the TV if you’d like.

Most of the display’s inputs are located on the back toward the bottom right, including three HDMI 2.0b ports (one audio return channel, or ARC), making it simple for you to plug in multiple 4K HDR components and an AV receiver. A pretty standard black click button remote is also included, giving you access to all the basic controls you’ll need. Though it works well, I find the streaming service shortcut buttons to be too similar in shape and size to the Menu button. As a result, I mistakenly hit the iHeart Radio button instead of the Menu button a lot when watching the TV at night with the lights off.

Specs

65-inch VA LCD panel

4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution

120Hz native refresh rate

Full-array local dimming with 200 zones

Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support

Quantum dot technology with wide color gamut capabilities

Measure 57.01 x 35.14 x 11.81 inches with feet stand attached

Weighs 55.12 pounds with feet stand attached

Three HDCP 2.2 compliant HDMI 2.0b inputs (one ARC)

Octa-Core processor running the SmartCast 3.0 platform

802.11ac Dual Band Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity

10w x 2 speakers

Click button remote control

Setup

caption The P-Series Quantum’s connections are on the right-hand side. source Best Buy

Getting the TV up and running is pretty simple. After unboxing, you simply have to attach the feet, connect any external devices you want hooked up, plug the panel in, and then hit the power button. One it’s booted up, the TV will guide you through some basic housekeeping options before asking you to input your Wi-Fi details.

Updates will then automatically download and install. After that, all that’s left to do is accept a few privacy policies, and then you’re all set to watch whatever you’d like.

If you want to fiddle further with the default picture settings, the TV also includes the option for comprehensive calibration adjustments. To get the most accurate out-of-box picture for watching movies in a dark room, you should toggle on the Calibrated Dark preset with Local Dimming set to Medium for HDR/Dolby Vision playback or Low for SDR playback. Meanwhile, Calibrated Day will give you an image better suited for more casual everyday watching in a brighter room.

Lastly, while the included remote does not feature a built-in mic for voice control, you can also opt to pair the TV with a separate Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri device for hands-free control and search capabilities.

Performance

caption The Vizio P-Series Quantum features local dimming across 200 zones. source Amazon

The 2019 P-Series Quantum TV offers some very impressive picture quality features, providing image performance that rivals several much more expensive LCD TVs from Sony, Samsung, and LG.

Thanks to the display’s full array local dimming backlight, the panel is able to produce deep black levels and precise highlights – which are both very important if you like to watch HDR movies in a dark home theater environment. Edge-lit LCDs and displays without dimming are typically plagued by milky gray blacks and uneven backlighting – two of my biggest pet peeves when it comes to picture performance. The P-Series completely avoids those pitfalls.

That said, the TV still can’t get quite as inky as a more expensive OLED panel, and even with an impressive 200 zones, the local dimming can still produce some faint blooming artifacts in certain situations. This causes some light to bleed from brighter objects into darker parts of the screen, creating a halo effect in certain types of content. This is a common issue for all local dimming TVs and, on the whole, distracting halos are actually very rare on the P-Series Quantum.

Beyond impressive black levels, the TV features support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision playback with a maximum peak brightness of 1,100 nits. That output is only achievable in the Standard or Vivid picture modes, though. With the more accurate Calibrated Dark mode toggled on, you’re more likely to get a max of about 800 to 900 nits. This isn’t far off from the 1,000 nit standard that a lot of HDR discs and streaming titles are designed for, so HDR content on this TV will look quite close to how the creators intended.

Quantum dot tech has also been used to help bolster image performance, allowing the TV to cover nearly 100% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut and about 80% of the BT 2020 gamut. This ensures that you can see nearly all of the color benefits that HDR titles offer.

Of course, all those tech features mean nothing if they don’t actually translate into a great looking picture. Thankfully, the P-Series Quantum lives up to the potential its hardware inside promises.

Whether demoing 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs or streaming titles, Dolby Vision and HDR10 content looks simply beautiful. The bold palette of “The Lego Batman Movie” offered especially great demo material, highlighting the set’s extensive color capabilities with a gorgeous spectrum of hues. Sam Jackson’s showdown with Kong in “Skull Island” was also a particularly great showcase for the display’s impressive contrast, balancing fiery highlights against inky black levels.

Other 4K HDR films, like “Blade Runner 2049,” “Justice League,” and “Baby Driver” all look similarly stunning with intricate fine details and realistic depth. Yes, there are some more expensive QLED and OLED sets that can push contrast and color further for an even more impressive “wow” factor, but for what you get at this price point, the P-Series Quantum really packs in a lot of performance value.

That’s not to say that playback is perfect, however. A few minor issues are visible on specific titles here and there. Black levels in “La La Land” on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray look a little too bright when using the recommended Calibrated Dark setting. This makes contrast appear a bit flat. Gradients in the background of a few isolated scenes in 4K movies like “Ex Machina” are also blockier than they appear on some other TVs I’ve viewed them on. Thankfully, the vast majority of the titles I tested are free from these kinds of flaws.

Outside of 4K HDR material, SDR HD content looks lovely on the P-Series Quantum as well, providing excellent Rec. 709 color accuracy. The TV also handles HD upscaling to 4K quite well. Even with a growing collection of Ultra HD streams to watch, HD material still makes up the majority of broadcast and cable TV, so good 1080p to 4K upconversion capabilities are essential.

Sadly, however, viewing angles on the P-Series Quantum aren’t as impressive as some other displays. Colors wash out and blooming becomes more noticeable when you sit off-center from the TV. In rare instances, some titles even show shifts in color toward the edges of the screen from a centered viewing position. If you want a TV that offers a better view for everyone in your living room, you’ll need to get a display with an IPS LCD screen or an OLED panel. That said, off-angle performance does still seem to be improved over last year’s P-Series model.

Smart TV features

caption The P-Series Quantum features support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. source Amazon

Vizio’s SmartCast platform gives you access to a select library of on-screen apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, VUDU, YouTube, FandangoNOW, and more. Compared to a lot of other smart TV platforms, however, the on-screen lineup is pretty limited.

That said, if an app you want isn’t available through the on-screen menu, you can probably still cast it to the TV from a separate mobile device or computer via the display’s built-in support for Chromecast and AirPlay 2. This is a fine option to have, but a larger library of on-screen apps would still be more convenient.

Header sections for Movies and Shows are also featured on the SmartCast interface, and the platform does support universal search, making it easy for you to find content from a variety of services. Though on-screen navigation was disappointingly sluggish during my initial review time with the set, Vizio actually recently rolled out an update that improves responsiveness quite a bit, bringing navigation performance more in line with smart TV experiences from Samsung, Roku, LG, and Sony.

Still, if you want even snappier performance with a more extensive assortment of on-screen apps, you might want to invest in a separate streaming stick or media player instead of relying on the TV’s integrated system.

The bottom line

As a 4K HDR TV in this price range, the 2019 65-inch P-Series Quantum offers a lot of value and an impressive assortment of picture quality features. The SmartCast platform isn’t the best smart TV interface I’ve come across, and the viewing angles aren’t as great as some other options, but the overall performance you get is hard to beat for the price.

Should you buy it? If you’re looking for a great 65-inch 4K HDR TV suitable for home theater viewing with a budget under $1,500, then absolutely. There are some trade-offs here and there, but the picture performance rivals many more expensive options from the competition.

If you’re looking for a great 65-inch 4K HDR TV suitable for home theater viewing with a budget under $1,500, then absolutely. There are some trade-offs here and there, but the picture performance rivals many more expensive options from the competition. What are your alternatives? When it comes to other 4K HDR TVs with similar specs available for less money, the P-Series Quantum’s main competition is the recently released 2019 TCL 6-Series QLED TV. That model also offers quantum dots and similar brightness capabilities for a lower MSRP of just $799.99. The Vizio does provide more dimming zones, a higher refresh rate, and slightly wider color gamut coverage, though, which could justify the price increase for many buyers. If you’re less focused on bright HDR performance and critical movie watching, however, they are even less expensive 4K TV options, like the entry-level Vizio V-Series, that might make a better fit for casual viewing.

Simply put, the 2019 Vizio P-Series Quantum is one of the best display options out there for buyers who want a genuine home theater experience without breaking the bank.

Pros: Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback, 1,100 nits peak brightness, quantum dot color, local dimming with deep black levels, support for several voice control devices, solid pricing

Cons: On-screen app selection is limited, viewing angles are mediocre, gradients are a little blocky in isolated content, tough competition from TCL’s more affordable 6-Series