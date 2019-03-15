2 of Vizio’s best sound systems are $100 off right now at Best Buy and Amazon

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Vizio has a history of making high-quality sound systems and selling them for affordable prices.

For a limited time, two of Vizio’s best sound systems are on sale, so you can get great audio in your home for less.

You can get the VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel sound bar system for just $400 at Best Buy or pick up the Vizio 3.1.2 sound bar system for $700 on Amazon – both deals save you $100.

Vizio is making it a little easier to seriously improve the audio quality of your home theater setup with two great sound system deals. The company is known for its excellent sound bars and speaker systems, and for a limited time, you can get two of Vizio’s best value sound systems on sale: The Vizio SB36512-F6 5.1.2-channel sound system and the even better Vizio SB46312-F6-46 3.1.2 sound bar system are both $100 off.

Both systems offer excellent value for the money and are well worth considering if you want to elevate the sound quality of your home theater setup.

The Vizio SB36512-F6 5.1.2-channel sound system is a particularly good deal, especially for those who want decent sound quality on a budget. In the setup, you’ll get a 3-channel sound bar, which offers center, left, and right channels, as well as two rear speakers for stereo audio, and even a subwoofer to ensure that those low frequencies are nice and heavy.

Usually, the system costs $499.99, which, to be frank, is already a very good price for what you get. Now, however, the system is being discounted to $399.99 at Best Buy – and that is a steal.

The Vizio SB46312-F6-46 3.1.2 sound bar system also has a lot to offer. It may not be a surround setup, and it is a little more expensive, but there are some serious advantages to paying the extra money.

For starters, it generally has a better frequency response, offering a smoother mid range and better clarity. It also still comes with a subwoofer, so you’ll still get deep, powerful bass. Usually, the system costs $799.99, but on Amazon, you can get it for as little as $699.99.

We don’t know how long these deals will last, so be sure to check them out before they’re gone.

