Vizio’s high-end sound bars are up to $150 off at Best Buy right now

Vizio is known for TVs, but the company makes excellent sound bars and speakers, too.

Some of those sound bars are actually part of full surround sound systems, while others offer subwoofers with ultra deep bass response.

Best Buy is offering a number of deals on some of the best Vizio sound bars in their price range – but, it’s worth acting fast, as we’re not sure how long the deals will last.

The speakers built in to your TV may do the job for certain situations, but they probably don’t sound amazing. One way to seriously increase the quality of audio in your home theater setup on the relative cheap is through buying a sound bar – and Best Buy is currently offering a number of Vizio sound bars at an impressive discount.

Vizio may be better known for its TVs, but its sound bars have a lot to offer, too. So, these deals are well worth considering if you want to improve the audio quality in your living room. You may want to act quick, though – we’re not exactly sure how long these deals will last.

Vizio 5.1.2-channel soundbar system

There are three models available at a discount – and they’re all worth considering. The cheapest (seen above) is actually a complete surround sound setup. Here, you’ll get a 36-inch sound bar, which acts as the front three speakers, and two satellite speakers, which you’ll place behind you. It even comes with a subwoofer to make for deeper, more natural-sounding bass – so expect explosions to rumble and bass tones in music to sound full and deep. The subwoofer connects wirelessly, and the system as a whole supports Dolby Atmos. Not only that, but it even has Chromecast built into it, so you can stream from your preferred supported smartphone app.

Vizio 3.1.2-channel soundbar system

This setup may not offer quite as many speakers, but it offers a lot for those who don’t want rear-mounted speakers in a surround setup. Notably, you’ll get an impressive five full-range drivers, along with a wireless subwoofer similar to that found in the 5.1-channel system. In fact, thanks to that subwoofer, audio can be as low as 60Hz – which makes for deep frequency response when needed. Not only that, but the system also has a pretty sleek design – so it’ll look right at home on any TV stand or entertainment center.

Vizio 3.1.2-channel soundbar system with 10-inch subwoofer

Ready to take bass response to the next level? While the previous deal offered a 5-inch subwoofer, this system takes things up to 10 inches – meaning you’ll get even deeper bass response that’s sure to rattle the walls. The system offers other awesome features, too. For example, you’ll get upward-firing speakers in the sound bar to make for a more immersive experience, plus the system has Google Assistant built right into it, so you can use it to find out information from the web and control your smart home devices. Safe to say, this is the system for those who want the most features and best audio in this price range.