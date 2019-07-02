Amazon is discounting a refurbished 75-inch 4K Vizio smart TV by $300 for a limited time

source Vizio

Vizio’s TVs typically offer excellent image quality and large display sizes for decent prices.

For a limited time, one of Vizio’s more expensive TVs – the Vizio P75-F1 TV – is $300 off on Amazon, which brings the price down to $1,349.99 (originally $1,649.99).

The TV offers a 75-inch 4K UHD display with 120 dimming zones.

It is a renewed product, which means that it’s a pre-owned product that has been inspected and tested by Amazon’s suppliers to ensure quality. Renewed products have a 90-day guarantee.

Vizio’s TVs have been getting better and better over the past few years, and the company’s latest P-series TVs offer beautifully deep colors, excellent black levels, and lots of dimming zones to produce the best picture possible. Now, for a limited time, you can get your hands on a P75-F1 Vizio smart TV with a 75-inch 4K UHD display for a $300 off – if you’re willing to buy a refurbished TV for $1,349.99 (originally $1,649.99).

The Vizio P75-F1 TV has plenty of features. For starters, the TV makes use of 120 dimming zones to ensure that blacks are deep and dark, which in turn helps create a wider contrast ratio. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and more.

On top of the great image quality features, you’ll get support for voice control with the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Google Chromecast is also built in. The smart TV runs on Vizio’s SmartCast OS, which allows you to install apps from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and other big-name streaming services.

When it comes to connectivity, there are plenty of options. Apart from the smart features like Chromecast, you’ll get five HDMI inputs, along with an Ethernet port, USB port, audio outputs, and more.

Buying a refurbished TV isn’t a bad idea. This particular deal is for an Amazon Refurbished TV, which means that it’s guaranteed to work like new and comes with a 90-day warranty.