Vizio is discounting some of its best TVs through June 9 for Father’s Day — here are the best deals

Vizio’s TVs are getting better and better, and its latest TV models boast excellent image quality at a relatively good price.

For a limited time, Vizio has discounted a number of its TV models, including one new P-Series Quantum X model.

Deals range from the affordable M-Series to the super high-end P-Series.

Here are the best Vizio TVs on sale through June 9, 2019.

Vizio has been stepping up its TV game over the past few years, and in celebration of Father’s Day, the company has announced that it’s lowering the prices on some of its already pretty affordable TVs.

Deals are available from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy, and range from Vizio’s more inexpensive TV offerings to its top-of-the-line TVs.

There are even deals on Vizio’s super highly-reviewed P-Series Quantum X TVs – I’ve checked out that series myself, and can absolutely vouch for the TVs’ quality.

The deals themselves run through June 9, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to take advantage of them for yourself.

Check out Vizio’s TV deals for Father’s Day below.

Vizio M-Series TV deals

There are a ton of deals on Vizio’s relatively affordable M-Series TVs, which are available in a range of different display sizes. These TVs have a 4K resolution and support HDR, plus they have Vizio’s SmartCast platform built right in, so you can use the TVs to stream from apps like Netflix and Hulu, as well as cast from other devices.

M-Series TVs range in size from 50 inches to 65 inches and even come with Vizio WatchFree, which allows users to watch live TV from certain channels for free.

Vizio P-Series TV deals

The P-Series is the top-of-the-line TV series from Vizio. P-Series TVs have a 4K resolution and support for HDR, but they offer a ton of other great features, too.

For example, the TV leverages a lot of dimming zones to create super deep black levels and produce bright, vivid colors.

If you’re looking for excellent image quality, then the Vizio P-Series is the way to go. There’s even a deal on the latest 65-inch P-Series Quantum X, which adds Quantum Dot tech into the mix for an even better image.