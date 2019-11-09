Sam’s Club is discounting a handful of Vizio TVs by up to $420 today only

source Sam’s Club

Vizio has been making some of the best TVs of the past few years.

For one day only, Sam’s Club has discounted some of Vizio’s best TVs by $30 to $420.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, now is absolutely the time to buy – but it’s worth acting quickly, as these sales will only last today, November 9, 2019.

Vizio has been making some of the best TVs at relatively reasonable prices for the past few years – and now, for one day only, you can get your hands on some of Vizio's best TVs at an impressive discount. Sam's Club has announced a pretty huge sale on Vizio TVs, spanning from the relatively affordable V-Series to more feature-heavy P-Series.

There are few Vizio TVs on sale at Sam’s Club today only. The deals expire when November 9 ends. Check out all the deals below.

Vizio V-Series TV deals

The Vizio V-Series is made up of excellent TVs at super affordable prices. During the one-day deal event, you can get the 50-inch model for $239, or $50 off its normal price. The massive 70-inch model is on sale for $549, which is $140 off its normal price.

Unlike some other TVs in this price range, you’ll get a 4K resolution with support for HDR, ensuring that you’ll get an excellent image quality. The TVs are pretty smart too – they support both the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Vizio’s SmartCast operating system is also built in, allowing you to easily download and watch content from your favorite streaming services.

55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum TV deal

The Vizio M-Series Quantum may be more expensive than the V-Series, but it also seriously steps up the image quality. The M-Series Quantum leverages a technology called Quantum Dots, which help make for much more natural and vivid colors on the display. The screen can get super bright, at 400 nits. Like other Vizio TVs, it has the company’s SmartCast platform built in. The TV also offers 16 local dimming zones to help make for deeper black levels and higher contrast.

Normally, the 55-inch model costs $549, but it’s currently on sale for $399.

65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV deal

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X represents the best image quality that Vizio has to offer. Not only does the TV use Quantum Dot tech, but it also steps up the number of dimming zones to an impressive 384 local dimming zones. That should help make black levels much more deep and natural. Many reviewers have found that on this TV, black levels even approach the high level of OLED TVs. Safe to say, the 65-inch P-Series Quantum X TV is an excellent way to go for those who want great image quality.