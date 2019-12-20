Vizio has some great 4K TV deals at Walmart and Sam’s Club — they may still arrive in time for Christmas

source Walmart

Vizio has been making some of the best TVs for the price over the past few years.

For a limited time, the low prices are even lower, thanks to a series of deals running on a number of different Vizio models.

TVs in both the Vizio V-Series and M-Series are available at a discount – but, it’s worth acting quick if you’re interested.

There are a few Vizio TV models on sale right now, including models from the ultra-affordable V-Series and the slightly more expensive M-Series Quantum. Here's a rundown of the Vizio TV deals you can take advantage of right now. Act quick, though – these deals won't last for long.

There are a few Vizio TV models on sale right now, including models from the ultra-affordable V-Series and the slightly more expensive M-Series Quantum. Here’s a rundown of the Vizio TV deals you can take advantage of right now. Act quick, though – these deals won’t last for long.

Vizio V-Series

The V-Series is one of Vizio’s entry-level TV series but, despite the low price tag, the TV still has a lot to offer. This sale is specifically for the 55-inch model, which offers a 4K resolution, HDR support, and more. Perhaps even better is how smart the TV is, offering Vizio’s SmartCast platform. SmartCast allows you to install all your favorite streaming apps and services, plus it integrates with the likes of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The 55-inch model is available for $50 off its normal price, bringing the total down to only $299. That’s a pretty sweet deal for a TV of this quality. This deal is valid until December 24.

Vizio M-Series Quantum

If you want a step up in image quality, then it’s worth checking out the Vizio M-Series Quantum – and there are some great deals on M-Series Quantum TVs too. The M-Series Quantum also offers a 4K resolution and HDR support, but it goes a step further by leveraging Vizio’s Quantum Dot technology. The result? The TV offers brighter, more vivid colors. The TV also boasts 10 dimming zones, which will help make for deeper black levels, and increased contrast. Safe to say, if you want a more immersive viewing experience, the M-Series Quantum is the way to go.

There are two models on sale – including both the 55-inch model and the 65-inch model. This deal is available until December 27.