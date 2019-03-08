Check out Vladimir Putin’s new armored presidential limo that is Russia’s answer to the ‘The Beast’

caption The Aurus Senat. source Newspress

The Aurus Senat is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new limousine.

It’s Russia’s answer to The Beast, America’s Cadillac-branded presidential limo.

The Senat is actually the launch model in a new line of ultra-luxury cars that will be sold under the Aurus brand.

The Aurus Senat is powered by a 598 horsepower, 4.4-liter, hybrid V8 engine hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Unfortunately, little is known about the defense capabilities and safety features built into the Russian presidential limo.

The production Senat limo is expected to start at $160,000, Autoweek reported. Putin’s version certainly cost significantly more.

Where the President of the United States goes, The Beast will follow. The Beast isn’t his pet, but rather his presidential limousine.

Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has a beast of his own.

In 2018, the State Research Center of the Russian Federation or NAMI introduced a new presidential limo called the Aurus Senat.

According to NAMI, the Senat is the launch model in a new line of ultra-luxury cars that will be sold under the Aurus brand.

This week, the company put the Aurus limo on display alongside the world’s automotive elite at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

“We decided to go to the Europen convention in Geneva because the Geneva Motor Show, I personally know from my business experience, is a show where you can really present luxury brands and luxury vehicles,” Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard said in an interview with Reuters. ” We are not mainstream. We are doing something surprising because nobody expected a luxury brand from Russia.”

Here’s a closer look at Vladimir Putin’s new Aurus Senat limo:

This is the latest version of The Beast. It was built by General Motors for US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Like its predecessor, it’s badged as a Cadillac.

This is the Aurus Senat. It is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new limo.

The Senat made its world debut at the 2018 Moscow International Auto Show.

The Senat is powered by a 598 horsepower, 4.4-liter, V8 engine paired with a hybrid drive system.

It’s mated to nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

An even more powerful 857 horsepower, 6.6-liter, hybrid-V12 drive unit is on the way.

The armored Senat is 21.7 feet long and weighs in at a colossal 14,330 pounds.

Like The Beast, the Presidential Senat is bulletproof and bomb proof, the Dailymail reported.

Unfortunately, not much more is known about the Presidential Senat’s defensive and safety features.

The Senat is the launch vehicle in a new line Aurus-branded ultra-luxury cars.

The interior of the Senat is packed with leather and wood accents along with a modern infotainment system.

The rear cabin features reclining seats and individual infotainment screens.

The Senat’s interior and …

…exterior design draws heavily upon a range of luxury automakers ranging from Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz to the Chrysler 300.

The production Aurus Senat is expected to go on sale in 2020 with a reported starting price of $160,000. Naturally, Putin’s armored version costs a heck of a lot more.

