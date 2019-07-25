A vlogger died after live-streaming himself eating centipedes and geckos

caption The man was found dead on Saturday after challenging himself to ingest a number of items. source Dr.Pixel/Shutterstock

The man, a vlogger known as “Sun,” live-streamed himself on the platform DouYu on Thursday, July 18. The 35-year-old filmed himself performing a stunt in which he spun a wheel, which would dictate what he had to eat or drink depending on where it landed, according to the Daily Mail.

Items on the wheel reportedly included beer, vinegar, malt liquor, eggs, mealworms, centipedes, and geckos.

On Saturday, police found Sun dead in his apartment in Hefei, Anhui Province, according to the Daily Mail. When checked, he showed no vital signs. Police do not believe there was foul play and are investigating his cause of death, according to the Daily Mail. He was reportedly found unconscious in the room he filmed the live-stream in, surrounded by the items he challenged himself to ingest, his computer still on.

His videos have since been removed from DouYu, a Chinese site comparable to YouTube. Sun had 15,000 followers on the platform, and would appear live on it every night, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of geckos and centipedes Sun ingested.

The CDC warns that reptiles, like geckos, can be carriers for salmonella and cautions people to take precautions when handling them. The CDC also notes that pet owners should thoroughly wash their hands after coming into contact with geckos and their equipment, and keep the animals away from areas where food is prepared.

“Don’t kiss or snuggle with reptiles and amphibians because this can increase your risk of getting sick,” the CDC says. “Persons who think they might have become ill from contact with reptiles should talk to a health care provider.”

Dangerous, stunt-style videos are pervasive and popular on China’s many streaming platforms. In May, a creator known as “seaside girl Little Seven” filmed herself attempting to eat a live octopus on a platform called Kuaishou. During the live-stream, the animal suctioned onto her face, apparently ripping off some of her skin.