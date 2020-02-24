‘Dozens,’ including children, injured after a man intentionally drove his Mercedes Benz into a crowded carnival parade in Germany

caption The scene of the accident in Volksmarsen with the car that is said to have crashed into a carnival parade. According to initial reports, several people have been injured, according to the police. The driver had been arrested and the police were on the scene with a large contingent source Uwe Zucchi/picture alliance via Getty Images

A 29-year-old man was arrested after driving his vehicle into a crowded carnival parade in the small German town of Volkmarsen.

“Dozens” of people were injured in the incident, according to local reports.

Police said the incident, which occurred on the final day of Carnival season, was intentional, local media said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Dozens” of people, including children, were injured after a man driving a Mercedes Benz intentionally drove his vehicle into a crowded parade in Germany, according to local news reports Monday.

According to German news outlet Hessenschau, the incident occurred in a crowded parade in the town of Volkmarsen, located in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district in northern Hesse, Germany. A crowd had gathered for a parade as Monday marked Rosenmontagszug, the last day of Carnival season in Germany, which is typically celebrated with live music, costumes, and parades, according to Collins Dictionary.

#Germany #Volkmarsen Images of the area were the incident happen. The prepartor is arrested. No info is given if he was drunk or he did this as a attack ! 15 Injured most were childrens pic.twitter.com/68OHYvKGWs — Xy5Z89???????? (@Xy5Z89) February 24, 2020

The vehicle, registered to a person in Waldeck-Frankenberg district, plowed into the crowded market injuring “dozens,” Hessenschau reported.

Both children and adults were injured, according to the report. Emergency services, including several ambulances, were on the scene attending to those who were injured.

Eyewitnesses said a silver Mercedes station wagon drove into the crowd at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the German news outlet. They also told the outlet that the man behind the wheel drove the vehicle some 30 meters (just under 100 feet) into the crowd before coming to a stop.

The man, a 29-year-old from the region, intentionally drove his vehicle into the crowd, according to police, Hessenschau reported.

Alerte! Probable attentat à #Volkmarsen en Allemagne: Une voiture a foncé dans la foule pendant un carnaval.

Au moins 15 blessés dont plusieurs enfants. pic.twitter.com/b51zniFpM3 — Napoléon (@tprincedelamour) February 24, 2020

All Rosenmontagszug celebrations in Hesse had been canceled following the incident. Around 1,500 people were believed to be attending the carnival parade, the outlet reported.

The Waldeck-Frankenberg police department did not immediately return an Insider request for more information.

This is a developing story.

Read more:

Yes, Chuck Schumer has spent more than $8,600 on cheesecake. He’s ‘guilty as charged.’

Trump kicked off his India visit with roaring crowds, a stop at Gandhi’s home, and a massive rally

Bernie Sanders said ‘it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad’ about Fidel Castro’s Cuba

Former Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson endorsed Bernie Sanders for president