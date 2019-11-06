Volkswagen unveiled 4 custom cars for SEMA that are ready for outdoor adventures

- source
- Volkswagen has unveiled four concept vehicles that are on display at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA) this week.
- Three of the vehicles were built on a Volkswagen Atlas, and one on the Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Volkswagen has revealed four concept vehicles that will be present at this year’s 2019 Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.
“SEMA is always a great platform to demonstrate the versatility and appeal of our vehicles,” Volkswagen Sales and Marketing, Performance and Accessories, Senior Manager Robert Gal said in a prepared statement.
“The product mix we’ve been able to support this year shows that no matter where your automotive interests lie, there’s a Volkswagen for you.”
Three of the concepts were built on the Volkswagen Atlas, the automaker’s first midsize SUV. The last was created on a Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Take a look at the cars, which are on display this week:
The Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept has been painted a matte Platinum Gray and Black Uni with orange accents.
The car comes with multiple accessories, including off-road LED light bars, roof rack system to hold bikes, custom body kit, and coilovers that increases the ride height by about 1.5 inches.
The 3.6-liter VR6-engined SUV has 276 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It has also been fitted with all-terrain tires and features Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
The “overland-themed” Volkswagen Atlas Adventure Concept was created by the Volkswagen Innovation and Engineering Center California.
Like the Basecamp concept, the Adventure has been lifted with a coilover suspension and has upgraded tires and fender flares.
It has a custom orange wrap and additional lighting equipment to amplify the off-roading theme.
There’s an onboard drone and exterior video camera that records and stores the car’s trip.
There’s also a fold-over roof tent and an awning system and some interior accessories sourced from Volkswagen.
The Volkswagen Atlas Concept by Tule was created in partnership with the transportation accessories manufacturer.
The automaker says it’s “elegant enough for a metropolitan lifestyle, but perfectly equipped to take on outdoor adventures and support active lifestyles.”
The car has been raised and includes upgraded wheels that match the black trim and wrapped roof.
The rooftop rack and tent, awning, bike rack, and upgraded lights make it outdoor-ready.
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI by H&R Special Springs concept was created in partnership with the suspension manufacturer.
H&R increased the car’s performance, including upgrades such as coilovers and sway bars to stabilize the vehicle, and wheel spacers to widen its stance..
The wheels have an anthracite finish that compliments the Pure Grey paint job.
Exterior graphics and different interior Volkswagen accessories add more “flair” to the car, according to the automaker.
